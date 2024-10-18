Photographer Shoots NFL on 35mm Film, Shares Photos Before Game is Over

Professional sports are almost always photographed with digital cameras these days, but this week one photographer decided to do something unusual: not only did he shoot an NFL football game on 35mm film, but he developed, scanned, and posted the photos before the game had even ended.



Photographer Miles Myerscough-Harris attended the Monday Night Football game on October 14th between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. His equipment of choice was a Canon EOS 1-V 35mm film SLR camera loaded with Kodak Portra 800 color negative film. His lenses of choice were the 18-35mm f/2.8, 70-200mm f/2.8, and 300mm f/4.

After filling up some rolls of film, Myerscough-Harris passed them onto Will of Analogue Wonderland (an online film retailer), who processed the film during halftime in a backstage bathroom of the stadium. Development was done using the AGO Film Processor, a $479 automated system for B&W, C-41, and E-6 films.

Here’s Will from @AnalogueWLand processing the rolls during half time of the game, in the bathroom at the stadium 😅 so happy with how everything came out! pic.twitter.com/r7oHAKZWiq — Miles | Expired Film Club (@expiredfilmclub) October 15, 2024

The film was then digitized using a digital camera and lightbox, and the results were amazing.

Myerscough-Harris shared a 36-second video about this shoot on X, where it has been viewed over 3.6 million times:

The @nyjets on 35mm film – shot, developed, scanned & posted before the game even ended 🏈🎞️ pic.twitter.com/Mzsk8G6JWV — Miles | Expired Film Club (@expiredfilmclub) October 15, 2024

He also shared this longer 1-minute behind-the-scenes look at how this project was done:

Myerscough-Harris has become one of the best-known film photographers on the Internet in recent years, boasting over 1.8 million followers on his Expired Film Club TikTok account. You can purchase prints of his beautiful work through Saint Leone.

Image credits: Photographs and still frames by Miles Myerscough-Harris / Expired Film Club