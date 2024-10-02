New Versions of Voigtlander’s APO-Lanthar 35mm and 50mm Lenses Coming to Z Mount

Cosina announced upgraded Mark II versions of its Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/2 Aspherical lenses for Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras.

Compared to their predecessors, released in 2022, the new Voigtlander lenses feature a new external design and revised lens hood design.

Like their predecessors, the new lenses are designed exclusively for full-frame Nikon Z-mount cameras and feature an apochromatic lens design that minimizes axial chromatic aberration of red, green, and blue light — the three primary colors of light.

The 35mm f/2 lens includes 11 elements arranged across nine groups, including five elements made of anomalous partial dispersion glass and a pair of aspherical elements. The lens also incorporates a floating lens mechanism. The 50mm f/2 prime has 10 elements in eight groups, including five anomalous partial dispersion and a pair of aspherical elements. Both new primes have 12-bladed aperture diaphragms promising circular bokeh, which Cosina calls a “blurred ball” effect.

Also, like their progenitors, the Mark II lenses are fully manual focusing. They adopt a full-metal helicoid unit “processed and adjusted with high precision and high-quality grease that produces an appropriate torque,” promising smooth focusing operation and precise fine-focus adjustments. The 35mm lens has a 1:4.47 maximum magnification ratio, while the longer 50mm lens offers 1:6.46 reproduction.

The Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 Aspherical II lens weighs 420 grams (14.8 ounces) and is 70.4 millimeters (2.77 inches) long. This is the same length as the original lens, but 60 grams (2.1 ounces) heavier. Both versions accept 58mm front filters.

The 50mm f/2 Mark II weighs 370 grams (13.1 ounces) and is 64.3 millimeters (2.5 inches) long. It is the same size as its predecessor, albeit 23 grams (0.8 ounces) heavier. Each lens takes 52mm front filters.

APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 Aspherical II Sample Images

APO-Lanthar 50mm f/2 Aspherical II Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 Aspherical II lens is slated to ship in December with a suggested retail price of ¥130,000, which works out to around $890. For what it’s worth, the original version launched for $999 and is currently available on discount for $749.

The APO-Lanthar 50mm f/2 Aspherical II is expected to arrive a month earlier, in November, for the same price. The original version is $100 off right now, selling for $899.

Image credits: Cosina / Voigtlander