New Versions of Voigtlander’s APO-Lanthar 35mm and 50mm Lenses Coming to Z Mount

The image shows two camera lenses in a side-by-side comparison. The left lens is standing upright with markings and "Voigtlander" branding visible. The right lens is tilted on its side, displaying detailed specifications and a 35mm F2.1 label. Both are set against a dark background.

Cosina announced upgraded Mark II versions of its Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/2 Aspherical lenses for Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras.

Compared to their predecessors, released in 2022, the new Voigtlander lenses feature a new external design and revised lens hood design.

A black camera lens with markings for various focal lengths and settings, branded with "APO-LANTHAR" in the bottom right corner. The lens is positioned on a dark surface with a slight shadow underneath.
Cosina Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 ASPH II

Like their predecessors, the new lenses are designed exclusively for full-frame Nikon Z-mount cameras and feature an apochromatic lens design that minimizes axial chromatic aberration of red, green, and blue light — the three primary colors of light.

A black camera lens with the text "APO-LANTHAR" in white letters. The lens is positioned diagonally on a dark, reflective surface. The brand logo with three colored lines (green, red, and blue) is visible in the bottom right corner.
Cosina Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/2 ASPH II

The 35mm f/2 lens includes 11 elements arranged across nine groups, including five elements made of anomalous partial dispersion glass and a pair of aspherical elements. The lens also incorporates a floating lens mechanism. The 50mm f/2 prime has 10 elements in eight groups, including five anomalous partial dispersion and a pair of aspherical elements. Both new primes have 12-bladed aperture diaphragms promising circular bokeh, which Cosina calls a “blurred ball” effect.

Two black Voigtländer camera lenses are shown side by side against a white background. The left lens is a 35mm focal length, while the right lens is a 50mm focal length. Both lenses have aperture markings and focusing scales in colorful detailing.
The original Cosina Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm and 50mm f/2 Aspherical lenses, which are still listed on retailer websites but have been removed from Cosina’s official Nikon Z lens lineup page.

Also, like their progenitors, the Mark II lenses are fully manual focusing. They adopt a full-metal helicoid unit “processed and adjusted with high precision and high-quality grease that produces an appropriate torque,” promising smooth focusing operation and precise fine-focus adjustments. The 35mm lens has a 1:4.47 maximum magnification ratio, while the longer 50mm lens offers 1:6.46 reproduction.

The Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 Aspherical II lens weighs 420 grams (14.8 ounces) and is 70.4 millimeters (2.77 inches) long. This is the same length as the original lens, but 60 grams (2.1 ounces) heavier. Both versions accept 58mm front filters.

A black camera lens labeled "VOIGTLÄNDER" with an aperture ring showing f-stops from f/2.8 to f/22. The lens is displayed against a dark background, with the text "APO-LANTHAR" and red, green, and blue diagonal stripes in the lower right corner.
Cosina Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 ASPH II

The 50mm f/2 Mark II weighs 370 grams (13.1 ounces) and is 64.3 millimeters (2.5 inches) long. It is the same size as its predecessor, albeit 23 grams (0.8 ounces) heavier. Each lens takes 52mm front filters.

APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 Aspherical II Sample Images

A modern cable-stayed bridge with a distinctive white, curved central tower is pictured against a blue sky. Numerous cables extend from the tower to the bridge deck. High-rise buildings and office towers are visible in the background.

Close-up image of the intricate inner workings of a steam locomotive's driving wheel and connecting rods. The metallic components, gears, and bolts are prominently displayed, showcasing the complex engineering and mechanical details.

A person in a long green coat walks towards a blue tram at an urban tram station with a covered roof. The platform is equipped with safety rails and tactile paving. The station is lit by round hanging lights, and buildings are visible in the background.

Figurines of maneki-neko, or beckoning cat, displayed on shelves. Some cats are adorned in cloth, and others are plain white with red collars and gold bells. The varying sizes and patterns create a visually rich and eclectic arrangement.

A stately, gray stone building with five large, arched windows and red awnings is fronted by a garden with bare trees and greenery in the foreground. The scene is dimly lit, suggesting evening or early night.

APO-Lanthar 50mm f/2 Aspherical II Sample Images

A blue steel bridge with a rounded arch spans across the image. In the background, the Tokyo Skytree tower rises against a partly cloudy sky. The bridge features streetlights and structural supports, with a stone pillar at one end for added architectural detail.

Image showing a bustling shipping container yard under a clear blue sky. Stacks of large shipping containers from various companies, prominently featuring the word "ONE," are arranged. Trucks and a container handler are actively organizing the containers.

A large white vessel docked at a harbor at night, illuminated by bright lights. Workers and a forklift are seen on the dock handling cargo containers. Skyscrapers with many lit windows fill the background, indicating an urban setting.

A large white yacht sails across a calm harbor at sunset with a modern city skyline illuminated by the setting sun in the background. The golden light creates a reflection on the water, enhancing the serene atmosphere.

Tall tower illuminated in multiple colors at night, primarily orange, purple, and red, surrounded by trees. The pathway leading up to the tower is lined with glowing street lamps. The sky is dark, indicating nighttime.

Pricing and Availability

The Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 Aspherical II lens is slated to ship in December with a suggested retail price of ¥130,000, which works out to around $890. For what it’s worth, the original version launched for $999 and is currently available on discount for $749.

The APO-Lanthar 50mm f/2 Aspherical II is expected to arrive a month earlier, in November, for the same price. The original version is $100 off right now, selling for $899.

