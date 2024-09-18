Hipstamatic Party! App is a Disposable Camera Experience Made for Events

Hipstamatic announced Party! Disposable Camera, a new standalone app that is meant to tie into the nostalgic vibes of the classic disposable film camera that is mixed with some of the convenience of the digital age.

Party! Disposable Camera is designed with events, like weddings, specifically in mind. Hosts create a QR code that attendees can scan to join the event. From there, all photos each guest captures are collected into a single gallery for the host. The experience basically digitizes how a big bowl of disposable cameras would have been used at weddings back in the 1990s, except it doesn’t create any waste, the number of captures guests can take isn’t limited, and there is no cost to get the film developed.

“Inspired by the charm of vintage disposable cameras, Party! brings that same nostalgic experience to the digital age, allowing guests to snap, share, and relive the magic through a private, curated photo album,” Hipstamatic says. “Simply invite your guests, let them snap photos during the celebration, and enjoy the digital equivalent of flipping through a box of printed wedding photos. Plus, Party! offers complete privacy—only invited guests can view the event’s gallery, ensuring every moment stays personal.”

The premise is that guests are likely to take photos on their phones at an event like a wedding even if the host has hired a professional photographer. Those images usually live on everyone’s individual phones and collecting them can be a hassle — if it happens at all. Hipstamatic’s Party! Disposable Camera creates a way to pipe those images together automatically so that a host can combine the “unfiltered” photos from the day in a way that compliments professional shots.

The app adds a semi-social aspect to the experience too, which leans more into what folks expect in the digital age. Hipstamatic Party! Disposable Camera provides the option to like, comment, and share within the private gallery to encourage guests to get involved and excited to contribute to the process.

The pricing for Hipstamatic Party! Disposable Camera is a bit complicated. The app is free to download but the App Store page shows seven possible in-app purchase options. The main ones, though, are for “Event” and “Wedding” use. The “Event” option allows for a maximum of 99 people and costs $99 — it notably does not include max resolution photo uploads. The “Wedding” option allows for an infinite number of people, includes max resolution photo uploads, and costs $200.

Hipstamatic Party! Disposable Camera also offers a few smaller group size options. The “Basic” group activity caps out at five people but expires after 24 hours. The “Deluxe” options allow for 15, 25, and 35 people for seven, 14, and 30-day periods, which costs $2, $5, and $10 respectively. If anyone is invited to a group but the maximum number of users has been reached, they are provided an option to pay $1 in order to join that group.

Image credits: Hipstamatic