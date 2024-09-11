Zhiyun Weebill 3E Cinepeer Gimbal Review: A Great Starting Point for Content Creators

Gimbals have become an essential tool for filmmakers and content creators who demand smooth, professional-quality footage while on the move. With the Weebill 3E Cinepeer, Zhiyun continues its legacy of affordable, compact, and surprisingly useful stabilizers that offer high-end performance at a mid-range price. But how does it hold up in real-world scenarios?

Keeping up with a constantly changing and shifting technological landscape can be incredibly expensive, especially for those getting started in video. Gear is pricey but high-quality, stable footage is essential. This is where Zhiyun and the new Weebill 3E Cinepeer gimbal comes in. It may not offer all the bells and whistles of its more expensive “professional” peers, but it does pack a lot of punch in an affordable $249 package.

Full disclosure: Zhiyun sent us a review unit to review. It had no input on content, and all opinions shared are those of PetaPixel.

Taking its namesake from one of the smallest bird species found in Australia, the compact and lightweight Weebill 3E Cinepeer gimbal can smoothly pan, crane, tilt, and track a camera system weighing up to three kilograms (6.6 pounds) for up to 16 hours before needing to recharge. This feat, along with its small price tag, makes it one of the more attractive camera stabilizers on the market today.

Design and Build Quality

At first glance, the Zhiyun Weebill 3E Cinepeer doesn’t look that different from its predecessors other than a few minimalistic design features and the lighter grey plastic body. It comes contained in a foam travel case (which I get for shipping, but a travel case/satchel would be much better for daily use); the system itself strikes a decent balance between portability and robust construction, as nothing seems to be “wasted space” with the build, including the packaging.

The gimbal weighs just under 1.1 kilograms (2.4 pounds), making it light enough for extended use without causing fatigue, but it still feels solid and dependable. The build arguably looks pretty sleek with the new color scheme, but I’d still like to keep things “production black” with most of my gear. Zhiyun has incorporated an optional Sling Mode 2.5 handle (not included with the model I tested), making it incredibly ergonomic — ideal for run-and-gun videography.

The Cinepeer design follows Zhiyun’s traditional two-handed layout, with a detachable tripod base that doubles as a secondary grip (when not using the optional Sling handle). This can add extra versatility for low-angle shots or time-lapse recordings and saves strain on your forearms. Trust me, this doesn’t seem like much at first, but after a long day of filming, you’ll be thankful for it.

While this is a newer release from the company, the scaled-down gimbal is missing a few features from its peers, which accounts for the cost savings, like the built-in fill light and microphone on the Weebill 3S. The system features a single USB-C port for the camera control located on the metal arms and another on the grip for charging the 2,650mAh battery. A useful update is that the gimbal can be charged while in use (using a direct battery pack or direct line to the wall for charging) and can provide a charge for the camera. With enough juice, you can keep your system running for a long time without interruptions.

The buttons and triggers are well-placed, allowing for quick mode changes or adjustments without shifting your grip, and a pretty easy-to-see display even when the system is in use. While connected using the included USB-C cable, basic controls like starting and stopping recording with the camera can be accessed through these on-gimbal controls, and with some cameras, users can even use their smartphones to control the gimbal and camera combination, allowing for a gimbal operator and camera control duo.

Like most gimbals, the 3E Cinepeer has several balance modes that can be quickly changed through the mode button on the rear of the grip. These include Pan Follow (PF), Follow (F), Point of View (POV), and Vortex modes, along with a thumb stick and jog wheel, allowing users to pan and tilt the camera for added control manually.

Additionally, using the 0.96-inch OLED screen, you can navigate through the additional menus in the gimbal for more precision settings and adjustments and an “auto” mode for a quick calibration once your camera has been mounted and manually balanced for increased accuracy and precision. The screen doesn’t have touch capabilities, and navigation can be frustrating at first, but it becomes second nature with a little practice. Either way, you’ll want to use a tripod or the tripod grip mount to place the gimbal on a flat surface before running the calibration.

It’s worth noting that the base of the gimbal has multiple screw/mount points making it easy to connect with a variety of tripods and other accessories, further expanding the gimbal’s usefulness should you decide to go down the road of additional add-on purchases.

The design feature that was the most interesting to me was precisely the one this system was made for: content creators capturing vertical video. While many systems have custom rigs and mounts to be able to fit your cameras vertically, the Cinepeer system has a quick-release mount that allows you to pop off the right and slide it back in using a clamp on the side of the base. You’ll want to quickly rebalance when you do this, but this system can save some serious time for creators who need to do a lot of back and forth with their videos.

Usability

The Weebill 3E Cinepeer is designed to handle some heavier camera setups, supporting up to three kilograms (6.6 lbs) of weight. This makes it compatible with a wide range of camera and lens combinations, especially when using mirrorless systems. During my testing, the motor strength was more than capable of stabilizing both a full-frame mirrorless camera (Nikon Z6 II) with a standard zoom lens (Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S), delivering surprisingly smooth footage in all scenarios.

The simple 3-axis stabilization is where this gimbal shines. Walking, running, and even tilting produced virtually no jitter once I was balanced correctly and calibrated due to the surprisingly strong motors. In environments where you’re moving a lot, the gimbal performed pretty great, keeping every shot smooth without overcorrecting or causing any noticeable lag. Just remember to turn off your in-camera stabilization; otherwise, you’ll occasionally get some rather wonky results.

Key Features

As mentioned above, one of the standout features of the Weebill 3E is the simple control panel. The OLED display offers real-time feedback on battery life, motor strength, and operating modes, making it easy to monitor the gimbal’s performance when deep into a recording. Switching between modes—such as pan-follow, lock, or POV—only takes a few seconds, ensuring you’re never far from the right setting.

Battery life is another surprising highlight. The Weebill 3E Cinepeer comes with a built-in battery rated for 16 hours of continuous use, more than enough for a full day of shooting. Charging is quick, with the option to fast-charge via USB-C, meaning you’re back up and running in just a few hours.

Finally, while the gimbal may not be as feature-rich as its peers and siblings, it does come with some handy tools crammed into its $249 package. No, it doesn’t have the professional tools to use focus pulling and video transmission, but the system isn’t aimed at these professional users. What it does have is an interesting Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that will let you connect your smartphone to the ZyPlay app (on the Apple or Android store), giving you an increased level of control, and depending on your camera system, even the ability to control your camera. Sadly, I couldn’t test this feature out as it currently doesn’t support Nikon systems, but I’m told it works well for what it’s worth.

If it did work, however, you could elevate your control by accessing features like timelapse, panorama, and slow/sync motion modes, which provide functionality for photography, not just videography.

Limitations

While the Zhiyun Weebill 3E offers excellent performance overall, it’s not without its quirks. While more straightforward than in previous models, the balancing process still requires a bit of fine-tuning, especially if you’re using heavier lenses. Also, the non-touch-capable OLED screen is small and difficult to see in bright outdoor conditions, which might slow down adjustments.

Something worth noting as well is the battery is built in, meaning you can’t swap it out should you drain faster than planned on a job. So, even with its long battery life, you want to have some power packs as backup and fully charge the device before heading out to shoot.

Additionally, while the gimbal is compact, it may feel slightly top-heavy with certain camera setups, especially when shooting for extended periods. This isn’t a dealbreaker, but it’s something to consider if you work with larger rigs.

Are There Alternatives?

The good news is that, to this day, there are tons of alternatives on the market for gimbal users, ranging from cheap to expensive professional levels. These include the DJI Ronin-SC for $279, the Moza Air 2 for $599, the DJI RS 3 Mini for $279, the Zhiyun Crane M3 for $299, the FeiyuTech AK4500 for $549, and the Hohem iSteady Pro 4 for an affordable $109.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. If you’re a budding filmmaker or content creator looking for a portable, decently powerful, and very affordable gimbal, the $249 Zhiyun Weebill 3E Cinepeer is an excellent choice. It offers robust stabilization, intuitive controls, and a surprisingly long battery life, making it an ideal tool for content creators and some professional videographers.