Sycamore Tree Beloved by Photographers That Was Felled is Showing Signs of Recovery

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Matt Growcoot
A lone tree stands on a small ridge between two grassy hills under a partly cloudy sky, with sunlight casting gentle shadows across the landscape.
The stunning Sycamore Gap tree was felled in 2023. | Photo by Clementp.fr / Wikimedia Commons

An iconic Sycamore Gap tree that was cruelly cut down two years ago is showing signs of recovery.

The tree was a popular spot for photographers as it was framed perfectly between two hills. The Sycamore Gap tree was located on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumbria, U.K.

A large tree has fallen across a dirt path between two wooden fences, its trunk cut and surrounded by caution tape. Exposed roots and a mossy hillside are visible under a cloudy sky.
The tree two days after it was felled. | Wandering wounder / Wikimedia Commons

Two men, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, were convicted of criminal damage for felling the tree and damaging the nearby landmark Hadrian’s Wall. The prosecution called it an act of “mindless thuggery,” alleging the men sought little more than the thrill of destruction.

Graham and Carruthers were imprisoned for four years and three months in July 2025. The pair filmed themselves chopping down the tree with a chainsaw and took away some of the trunk as a sick trophy.

The pair never explained why they committed such a senseless crime, but blamed one another in court.

Green Shoots

In a positive update, the National Trust, the body that manages the Sycamore Gap, has published photos revealing that the stump is growing, “a sure sign that the tree is in recovery.”


“These flourishing shoots are really encouraging and show that the special measures we’ve taken — including reducing soil compaction around the roots and limiting human disturbance — are paying off,” says Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust at Hadrian’s Wall.

A lone tree stands silhouetted against a star-filled night sky, with gentle light illuminating its outline. Dark hills frame the scene on both sides.
The tree was a magnet for photographers. | Clementp.fr / Wikimedia Commons

The BBC reports that after the tree was chopped down, seedlings were taken to an undisclosed National Trust center in an effort to preserve the landmark. Saplings were then donated to charities and community groups across the country.

“Clearly it will be many years before the Sycamore Gap tree regains its previous majesty,” The Times of London notes. “But the steady hopefulness being committed to that far-off day is the ultimate rebuke to those who, in that nihilistic nocturnal outing, so cruelly felled it.”

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