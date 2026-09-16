These 16 Nikon Small World in Motion Winners Show Dynamics of Nature at a Microscopic Level
Nikon Instruments Inc. has unveiled the incredible winners of its 16th annual Nikon Small World in Motion video competition. Part of the celebrated Nikon Small World competition, this contest showcases the world’s most dynamic video microscopy.
Nikon Small World in Motion 2026 Winner
This year’s first-place winner is Dr. Ning Xu, who won for his video showing the abnormal beating of airway cilia in a child with primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD). This rare genetic disorder affects respiratory function.
Dr. Xu used diffractive super-resolution microscopy to capture the video, which itself shows how motion can play an integral role in revealing important biological details and processes that still images alone cannot fully resolve.
Dr. Xu is an optical engineering researcher who develops imaging systems that enable scientists to observe cellular structures in motion. In this case, the video shows cilia, tiny hair-like structures that line airways and work in a coordinated effort to move mucus and debris out of the lungs.
For those who have PCD, the cilia can operate abnormally, which makes it hard for airways to clear themselves. This can lead to recurring, chronic respiratory infections.
“To understand this disease, you need to watch the cilia through dozens of beat cycles, not just a still image,” Dr. Xu says.
As expected, imaging microscopic biological processes in a living child is no easy feat. Instead of using techniques that rely on extremely bright light that could alter or damage living cells, Dr. Xu and his collaborators focused on controlling light instead, using multiple light waves and a digital micromirror to precisely control illumination and capture rapid movement at high resolution while minimizing the light that reached the sample.
“For over 50 years, Nikon Small World has repeated one simple message: science is beautiful,” Xu says. “And Small World in Motion has a second message that I’m even more passionate about: Life is not a still picture. Life moves.”
“When people watch cilia beating, they immediately understand that something beautiful and important is happening inside us,” Xu says. “I think this competition turns microscopy into a shared language.”
“Dr. Ning Xu’s winning exemplifies why we introduced the video component of this competition 16 years ago: It allows us to use motion to transform our understanding of the microscopic world,” explains Eric Flem, senior manager, communications and CRM at Nikon Instruments.
“Xu’s work, and the work of all our winners, reflects the competition’s enduring purpose to inspire wonder, fuel discovery, and showcase the artistry inherent in scientific exploration,” Flem continues.
The Rest of the Top Five
Nguyen Nam Nhat earned second place for his video of a tiny roundworm and a single-celled Dileptus, and Benedikt Pleyer earned third place for a video of jellyfish larvae suspended in water droplets.
Rounding out the top five are Dr. Andrew Moore in fourth place for a video showing synchronized cell division and Dr. Patrick Hickey in fifth for a video showing mitochondria and chloroplasts in Turtle Vine leaf cells.
More From Nikon Small World in Motion 2026
There are also many Honorable Mentions, all of which can be viewed on the Nikon Small World in Motion website. PetaPixel has selected a few of them to feature above, but they are all well worth exploring. All the winners are also on YouTube.
Image and video credits: Nikon Small World in Motion
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