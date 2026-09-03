Hohem Unveils the ‘World’s First’ 2-in-1 Pocket Gimbal Camera

Hohem has unveiled the Eyepic at IFA 2026, introducing what the company calls the “world’s first 2-in-1 pocket gimbal camera.” The device combines a detachable camera with three-axis stabilization, allowing it to function as a handheld gimbal camera or a wearable camera for hands-free recording.

Previously, PetaPixel tested the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra, a compact gimbal for smartphones that combines AI-powered tracking, stabilization, and creative features suited for mobile content creators. With the Eyepic, Hohem is taking that approach a step further by combining a stabilized camera, integrated display, and gimbal-style controls into a single device, eliminating the need for the smartphone.

The Eyepic also introduces a physical rotating-screen design that allows the camera to switch between landscape and portrait orientations while maintaining native 4K resolution. The company is showcasing the camera alongside several other products at IFA 2026, including new smartphone gimbals and a wireless microphone as it expands its lineup of imaging and content-creation tools.

A Pocket Camera That Detaches From Its Gimbal

The Eyepic is built around a detachable camera unit that remains connected to a three-axis gimbal during handheld shooting. In this configuration, the gimbal provides stabilized footage while giving users a compact setup for moving shots.

The camera can then be detached from the gimbal for hands-free recording. Hohem says the camera can be worn using an included hat clip or lanyard, opening up additional perspectives for activities such as travel, cycling, walking, and outdoor adventures. It can also be attached to suitable magnetic metal surfaces.

The camera is waterproof to approximately 33 feet (10 meters), allowing it to be used for underwater footage and in wet or splash-heavy environments. Once detached, the gimbal retracts and locks into place, while the handle can still provide a 1080p live preview and remote control of camera settings from up to approximately 33 feet (10 meters) away.

Native Vertical 4K Recording

One of the more unusual aspects of the Eyepic is the way it handles vertical video. Rather than recording a horizontal frame and cropping it for social media, the camera physically rotates to change its orientation.

A one-handed rotation of the integrated 2.51-inch touchscreen switches the camera between landscape and portrait shooting, with the orientation setting configurable through the menu. In vertical mode, the Eyepic can record at up to 2160 × 3840 at 60 frames per second, giving creators full-resolution vertical 4K footage directly from the camera.

That approach targets creators producing content for platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, where vertical video is often the preferred format.

Could the Eyepic Disrupt the Action Camera and Gimbal Camera Markets?

The Eyepic is perhaps most interesting because it sits at the intersection of two camera categories that have been evolving quickly: action cameras and pocket gimbal cameras. On one side, cameras such as the DJI Osmo Action 6, GoPro Mission 1 Pro, and Insta360 Ace Pro 2 are built around compact bodies that can be mounted, worn, and used in environments where a traditional camera would be impractical. On the other hand, cameras such as the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 and Insta360 Luna Ultra have turned the handheld gimbal into a self-contained vlogging camera. Hohem is effectively combining those two ideas into one device.

The action-camera category has increasingly focused on making small cameras more capable without sacrificing ruggedness. The latest models from DJI, GoPro, and Insta360 offer high-resolution video, advanced stabilization, mounting options, and waterproof designs, with the Mission 1 Pro reaching 8K at 60 frames per second and the Osmo Action 6 combining a 1/1.1-inch sensor with an adjustable aperture. The Ace Pro 2 similarly targets creators who want a compact camera that can handle action while also serving as a general-purpose video camera.

Pocket gimbal cameras have taken a different path. The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 and Insta360 Luna Ultra both pair a compact camera with three-axis mechanical stabilization, built-in displays, and features aimed at solo creators. The Pocket 4 continues the established formula with a 1-inch sensor and 4K video, while the Luna Ultra adds features including 8K recording, dual lenses, and a detachable touchscreen. Rather than requiring a separate gimbal, both are designed to provide a stabilized camera and vlogging setup in a single handheld device.

The Eyepic takes that concept a step further by making the camera itself detachable. With the camera attached to its handle, it resembles a pocket gimbal camera, with three-axis stabilization, a 2.51-inch touchscreen, and handheld controls. Rotate the screen and the camera can move between landscape and portrait orientations while maintaining native 4K resolution. Detach the camera, however, and it becomes a small standalone camera that can be clipped to clothing, worn on a lanyard, or attached magnetically to a surface.

That modularity is where the concept becomes more disruptive. An action camera is generally designed around being mounted or carried independently, while a pocket gimbal camera is designed around keeping the camera attached to its stabilizing handle. The Eyepic changes that relationship by making the gimbal optional. A creator could use it as a stabilized handheld camera for a walking vlog, remove the camera for a hands-free shot, then reconnect it to the handle without switching to a completely different camera.

It is unlikely to replace dedicated action cameras for users who prioritize extreme durability or deeper waterproofing, and the final Eyepic specifications will determine how closely it can compete with the larger sensors and higher recording resolutions found in today’s premium pocket gimbal cameras. But it does introduce a different proposition. Instead of asking creators to choose between an action camera and a gimbal camera, Hohem is attempting to make one camera capable of filling both roles.

That could make the Eyepic a genuine market disruptor if Hohem can execute the idea well. The bigger innovation may not be any single specification, but the possibility of collapsing two pieces of creator gear into one. In a market where action cameras and pocket gimbal cameras are becoming increasingly capable, the Eyepic’s ability to move between stabilized handheld shooting and hands-free capture could give it a category of its own.

Hohem Expands Its Intelligent Imaging Lineup

The Eyepic is not the only imaging product Hohem is showing at IFA 2026. The company is also previewing the iSteady V4 Ultra and iSteady X4 smartphone gimbals, which add AI-assisted tracking and other features designed for smartphone video.

The iSteady V4 Ultra combines a detachable touchscreen remote with a live preview and Frame-to-Track subject selection. It also supports Apple’s DockKit for native subject tracking through the iPhone Camera app and compatible applications.

Meanwhile, the iSteady X4 includes native Apple DockKit tracking, an integrated touch-control panel, and a 360-degree infinite pan axis for creating panoramic photographs and video.

Mic 2 Adds Wireless Audio for Group Recording

Hohem is also showing the Mic 2 wireless microphone system, which is designed for recording interviews, panels, and other situations involving multiple speakers. A single receiver can be paired with up to four transmitters, allowing several people to be recorded simultaneously.

Each transmitter weighs approximately 0.27 ounces (7.7 grams) and records 48 kHz/24-bit audio. Hohem also says the system includes adaptive AI noise cancellation and offers a wireless range of up to approximately 984 feet (300 meters), depending on the shooting environment.

Pricing and Availability

The Eyepic and Hohem’s other imaging products shown at IFA 2026 are currently previews, with final specifications, configurations, pricing, and availability details still to be announced. Hohem expects the Eyepic to reach the market in the first quarter of 2027.

Hohem shares that visitors can see the company’s latest products at Messe Berlin in Hall 20, Booth H20-123, during IFA 2026 from September 4 through September 8.

Image creditsHohem