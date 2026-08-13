VSCO Clarifies Photographers’ Pay for ‘The Fifty’ Billboard Project

Earlier this week, VSCO announced “The Fifty,” a coast-to-coast project that would put a different photographer’s photo on 50 billboards in every U.S. state. Today, it clarified some questions regarding pay and legality.

“The Fifty is a nationwide recognition of photographers in the United States, showing that you can make it right where you are. At VSCO, we’re here to celebrate you, your craft, and your career,” VSCO said in its press release. “If you’re doing the work, we want to see it. This could be your moment to see your work on a billboard in the state where you live.”

What was missing from the press materials, however, was an explanation of how photographers could expect to be compensated for what amounts to a massive ad campaign for VSCO.

Speaking to PetaPixel, VSCO explains that it planned to speak to all of the photographers that are selected for The Fifty and work out a licensing deal that would be fair to them all. The goal is to pay all photographers the same amount, it just had not determined what that amount would be yet.

It is probably fair to say that the license would be at least $500, based on the brand’s licensing rate found on its brand challenges FAQ page:

In addition to bragging rights, you will receive a license fee of $500 for the use of your photo by the brand. Your selected photo will then be featured on the brand’s marketing materials, campaign, or otherwise.

“We’re still figuring out the right amount since this is a unique licensing format and we want to be respectful and thoughtful by working through this with the selected photographers. I can’t overstate how important it is to us that we do right by them,” VSCO’s Niamh Hughes tells PetaPixel.

Another question PetaPixel had about this project comes down to legality: there are multiple states where billboards are straight up illegal. VSCO has thought of that too, and explains that it has alternative display placements in mind for those.

“In the four states where traditional billboards are illegal, there are alternative large format display placements and mobile billboards that are legal and available. We’re working with an out-of-home agency who manages placements in all 50 states,” Hughes adds.

Given how frequently photographers see their rights impeded or outright stolen by platforms, the cynicism and distrust around VSCO’s project here isn’t unwarranted. But to its credit, VSCO seems to have its heart in the right place.

“Paying photographers for campaigns like this is core to how VSCO operates and how we view our role as a champion for them and their business. This is especially important since VSCO is a platform where photographers can be discovered and hired by clients. VSCO will work with each of the selected photographers to ensure they are fairly compensated and they are comfortable with the terms,” Hughes explains.

“The entire objective of ‘The Fifty’ is to create meaningful and relevant economic opportunities for 50 photographers in their local markets. The billboards are intended to serve as advertisements for the photographers and their work, with VSCO covering all costs associated with production, mounting, and leasing the billboard. The ad period will vary between two and four weeks depending on the market.”

More information on The Fifty can be seen in PetaPixel‘s prior coverage and on VSCO’s website.

Image creditsVSCO