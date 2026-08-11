VSCO is Offering 50 Photographers the Chance to Have Their Work on a Billboard

VSCO, a photo and video editing app, is offering photographers in every state the opportunity to have their work exhibited on a billboard.

For many photographers, seeing their work blown up on a billboard that’s 48 feet wide and 14 feet tall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. And VSCO is offering 50 photographers, one from each state, the chance to have their work featured on billboards across the country, licensed, and compensated by the company.

“The Fifty is a nationwide recognition of photographers in the United States, showing that you can make it right where you are. At VSCO, we’re here to celebrate you, your craft, and your career,” VSCO says in a press release.

“If you’re doing the work, we want to see it. This could be your moment to see your work on a billboard in the state where you live.”

VSCO says there is no fee to submit images, and it’s looking for “strong, impactful” photos that tell a story. “We’re looking for work that invites people to stop, look closer, and see the world from your perspective,” the company adds.

For added incentive, VSCO says that the billboard may just be the beginning as selected works will also be featured in editorials, curation, and licensing opportunities designed to help photographers get their work seen and grow their careers.

To submit an image, photographers must post their photos to the VSCO app using #TheFifty as well as including the hashtag for the state they’re from. For example, #TEXAS if they’re in Texas and #OHIO if they’re in Ohio.

VSCO is also asking for a short caption that explains the story behind the series, and advises photographers to add the state they’re from in their VSCO bio.

“We recommend 3-5 images, especially if they’re part of a cohesive series. If your photos include people, please make sure to have a model release available,” says VSCO.

The call is open to photographers 18 and over who reside in the United States. VSCO says that photographers outside of the U.S. need not worry as they will have “other opportunities in the near future.”

The deadline is September 10, 2026. VSCO’s Curation Team will review every submission and notify selected photographers on a rolling basis. Selected photographers will also be announced on VSCO’s blog.