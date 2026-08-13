One in Five People Leave Their Camera Unattended in Public

More than a fifth of people leave their phone or camera unattended in a public place, with people aged 45 to 60 (Gen X) most likely to do so.

The new research from U.K. insurance company Aviva reveals that 22% of people leave their phone or camera unattended in a public place to photograph or film themselves. According to the data, just under half (49%) leave their phone or camera unattended to capture personal memories, followed by gathering content for their social media channels (38%). Other reasons include creating travel vlogs or taking photos (34%) and fitness videos (19%).

Gen X (ages 45–60) are the most likely to leave phones or cameras unattended for social media content (41%) and professional content for work (25%). They were followed by Millennials (ages 29–44), with 40% acknowledging that they would leave equipment unattended to film social media content. Meanwhile, 38% of Gen Z (ages 18–28) say they had been distracted from their phones or cameras while in public.

According to Aviva’s research, theft isn’t the only issue when leaving phones and cameras unattended, with another quarter (25%) experiencing damage and an additional 5% losing their phone or camera entirely. Worryingly, the risk continues even when valuables are in a person’s possession, with just over a third of people (34%) having either dropped or had their phone or camera stolen while still holding it.

Laura Lazarus, Director of Home and Lifestyle Claims at Aviva, says people should take simple precautions to protect their phones and cameras from theft. She also advises that U.K. customers consider adding Personal Belongings cover to their insurance when taking valuables outside the home.

“Although it’s nice to document our thoughts and memories, phones and cameras are valuable items that can quickly attract the attention of opportunist thieves,” Lazarus says. “Taking a few simple precautions, such as keeping devices out of sight when not in use, avoiding distractions, and staying aware of your surroundings, can help reduce the risk of theft. Most policies will also stipulate that you must take reasonable care of your belongings, which is why it’s important to always keep valuables on you.

“With many people taking days out or traveling during the summer holidays, it could be worth considering an optional add-on known as Personal Belongings, which provides cover for valuables such as phones, cameras and jewelry anywhere in the world,” she adds. “This usually isn’t included as standard in home or contents policies, but can provide added protection when outside of the home.”