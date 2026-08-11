Astronomers Could Be Permanently Blinded by Giant Reflecting Satellites

Amateur astronomers and astrophotographers may need to exercise great caution when enormous reflecting satellites start appearing in the night sky — as experts say they have the potential to blind them.

Last month, PetaPixel reported that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved Reflect Orbital’s application to launch a mirror satellite into orbit called Eärendil-1.

Once in orbit, the satellite will unfurl a square mirror that’s almost 60 feet wide. The mirror will then reflect sunlight toward a specified location and illuminate a circular patch about three miles wide.

Scientists and industrialists have already been fretting about the potential dangers of Reflect Orbital’s satellite, which will reportedly be as bright as Venus from outside the beam and four times as bright as a full Moon within the beam.

Biologists have warned that altering the light-dark cycle could upset circadian rhythms that regulate sleep in humans and animals, as well as interrupt animal migration, plant cycles, and even phytoplankton in the sea that are vital to life.

There are also concerns among pilots that the satellites could cause flash blindness when the beam is moved. It’s a risk to nighttime drivers as well.

Potential Harm to Astronomers and Astrophotographers

In its filing to the FCC, Reflect Orbital acknowledged that astronomers who catch sight of one of their satellites through a 12-inch telescope could suffer serious eye damage.

Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS), tells The Verge that it is “quite shocking” the company admits to this and “extraordinary” the FCC approved it.

Back in 2000, when Russia was experimenting with a similar satellite program, scientists warned that the satellites posed a similar level of risk to looking directly at the Sun.

According to The Verge, the FCC says that such risks must be weighed up “against the benefits of permitting American companies to test innovative technology in space.”

When The Verge put these concerns to Reflect Orbital, the California-based firm echoed the FCC’s position, extolling the benefits of the technology.

Currently, Reflect Orbital has not said how it plans to notify the public when and where its service will be used, meaning amateur astronomers and astrophotographers may have no way of knowing when their observations could be affected.

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.