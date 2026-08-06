Wedding Photographer Gives the Internet Unintended Jump Scare

A talented wedding photographer gave the internet an unintended jump scare after including a pair of dangling legs in his frame.

Aditya Negara was conducting a pre-wedding photo shoot on the streets of Bali, Indonesia, when he took the unusual step of including a worker’s legs as he framed a loving couple. The workman was up a ladder carrying out masonry work.

Negara posted the images on his wedding photography business page, Lemuriarts, placing them first in a carousel post. It received a considerable amount of attention, garnering over 300,000 likes and thousands of comments.

“Bro the first frame scared me,” reads the top comment with over 220,000 likes. “Why is there a body hanging on the first pic?” asks Lincoln Lung.

Some compared it to a haunting scene from JoJo Rabbit (2019), while others likened it to Logan Paul’s infamous trip to the Aokigahara forest at the base of Mount Fuji in 2018.

The Lemuriarts page shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how Negara took the shot. In it, the workman on the ladder is visible. You can see what Negara is going for, photographers are always on the lookout for interesting framing, but it’s fair to say that this one was divisive.

Negara likes to use objects on the street to frame a photo. In the same photo shoot, he places the couple through car windows. In other shots, he uses natural objects like rocks or other people.

Scrolling through his Instagram page, it is clear that Negara is an excellent photographer; adept at manipulating light, capturing beautiful color, and putting his subjects at ease so that they pose well.

But thinking on your feet as a photographer — no pun intended — is difficult, and not every idea works. Bravo to Negara for not only including the feet photo but putting it first on his carousel — maybe the couple liked that one.

Image creditsPhotographs by Aditya Negarae / Lemuriarts