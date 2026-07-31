The Nano Banana AI Image Generator Has Arrived in Google Earth

News
Matt Growcoot
A split-screen view comparing the current ruins of the Pompeii theater district on the left with a digital reconstruction on the right.
The original satellite image, left, was transformed into an imagining of what Pompeii looked like before Mount Vesuvius exploded.

Google has added the Nano Banana AI image generator to Google Earth, allowing users to visualize the area they’re viewing in various styles or eras.

In a blog post, Google suggests a few different use cases for Nano Banana in Google Earth, including using it as a teaching aid that allows students to visualize the past instead of just reading about it.

Google cites Pompeii, a Roman city that was destroyed when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D., as an example. When looking at the ruins of the city on Google Earth, users can write a prompt asking Nano Banana to “render a hyper-realistic view of what these Pompeii ruins looked like in 78 A.D.”

Other use cases Google suggests include using Nano Banana to create infographics about a specific location. A Google Earth shot of the Statue of Liberty, for example, is transformed into a cartoonish image with stats on its components. There is a note that reads: “Generative AI can make mistakes, so double-check it.”

An aerial view of the Statue of Liberty standing on its star-shaped pedestal on Liberty Island, with a city skyline in the background.
Before
An illustrated diagram of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island, featuring labels for the torch, crown, tablet, and statue material, with a height measurement of 305 feet.
After

Then there are more niche examples that Google gives, like for creating professional real estate plans.

“Architects and urban planners can now bring their plans to life by saying, ‘Reimagine this empty lot in Tokyo as a vibrant shopping and retail district with open spaces.’ Barren concrete will be replaced by a high-quality 3D rendering of a bright urban oasis, helping your clients see what’s possible,” Google says.

An aerial view of a large, undeveloped industrial land reclamation site surrounded by water, featuring rectangular plots, dirt roads, and dark water basins.
Before
An aerial view of a modern, planned waterfront community featuring mid-rise apartment buildings, rooftop gardens, a central park with a pond, and a light rail line.
After

Similarly, some lucky people who are planning their lakeside dream home can visualize their project before breaking ground.

A prompt bar sits at the bottom of a screen displaying a digital landscape of a lake surrounded by a pine forest and mountains.
A perfect spot for a lakeside cabin.

A modern wooden cabin with a dark metal roof sits on a rocky shoreline overlooking a calm lake surrounded by mountains.

Of course, like all AI image tools, the user can just let their imagination run wild. One X user shared a shot of their home city in crochet mode.

The Nano Banana feature in Google Earth is available now for all users.

Image creditsCourtesy of Google.

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