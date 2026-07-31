Laowa Aksen 45mm f/2.8 and 17.5mm f/1.7 Are Parfocal Ultra Macro Lenses

Venus Optics has announced the Aksen Ultra Macro Series, a new pair of full-frame, parfocal zoom lenses that feature 1-5x and 5-10x ultra macro capabilities.

The new series is made up of the Aksen 45mm f/2.8 1–5x Ultra Macro APO and the Aksen 17.5mm f/1.7 5–10x Ultra Macro APO, the latter of which is the first-ever 5-10x ultra macro lens on the market.

Venus Optics says that beyond the ultra macro capability, the lenses are also parfocal, maintaining focus even as the magnification ratio changes, meaning filmmakers won’t have to refocus when zooming in and out. The Aksen series maintains a fixed working distance of 40.35mm (1–5x) and 22.48mm (5–10x) while its internal zoom mechanism keeps the lens barrel completely stationary throughout the entire magnification range.

The company also promises “exceptional” optical performance. Venus Optics says that chromatic issues tend to escalate when moving into the extreme magnification levels, but its Aksen series promises to eliminate fringing instead for “unmatched clarity and sharpness.”

The 45mm f/2.8 1-5x Ultra Macro APO features a design of 13 elements arranged into 9 groups and an aperture range of f/2.8 to f/11 via an 11-bladed diaphragm. In the PL mount option, this lens also includes the ability to mount 37mm rear filters and has a front filter diameter of 56mm. It measures 70.2 by 121mm and weighs 599 grams. It has a minimum working distance of 40.35mm.

The 17.5mm f/1.7 5-10x Ultra Macro APO features a design of 17 elements arranged into 12 groups and a much smaller aperture range of f/1.7 to f/5.6, facilitated by an 11-bladed diaphragm. It does not accept rear filters but has a front filter diameter of 42mm. It measures 70.2 by 127.5mm, weighs 570 grams, and has a minimum working distance of 22.48mm.

“The Aksen 5–10x features a coaxial block built directly into the lens — a technology traditionally reserved for machine vision, now made accessible to all photographers by Laowa,” the company says. “This optical configuration heightens contrast at the target’s edges and provides shadowless illumination, opening up a new dimension of creative lighting possibilities. It can be used on its own or combined with other techniques to create a truly unique piece of art.”

Below are a few sample images taken with the lenses, provided courtesy of Venus Optics.

The lenses include a specially designed tripod collar that attaches to any Arca-Swiss compatible tripod head, and the included 15mm rods allow users to mount a variety of accessories as well. The 5–10x lens also includes an 8mm Coaxial Light Adapter.

The lenses are available in multiple mounts: Arri PL, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L, Canon EF, Fujifilm X, and Micro Four Thirds. The lenses are also available in either a cinema or photo design, which does affect price. The 45mm f/2.8 1-5x Ultra Macro APO and 17.5mm f/1.7 5-10X Ultra Macro APO cost $749 for photographers and $1,499 for filmmakers.