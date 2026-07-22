TerraMaster’s D8 Hybrid 2 Merges Fast NVMe and High-Capacity HDD Storage

TerraMaster has announced the D8 Hybrid 2, a new eight-bay direct-attached storage (DAS) enclosure that combines high-capacity hard drives with fast NVMe solid-state storage in a single unit. Designed for photographers, videographers, and creative professionals, the enclosure supports up to 152TB of total storage and transfer speeds of up to 1,020MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2.

Unlike traditional DAS enclosures that rely solely on hard drives, the D8 Hybrid 2 features a hybrid architecture with four SATA HDD or SSD bays alongside four M.2 NVMe SSD slots. The design allows users to separate high-speed working files from long-term archive storage without requiring multiple external devices.

Hybrid Storage for Active Projects and Long-Term Archives

The D8 Hybrid 2 supports up to four 30TB hard drives and four 8TB NVMe SSDs, providing a maximum capacity of 152TB depending on the installed drives.

TerraMaster says the hybrid configuration is designed around modern creative workflows. Frequently accessed “hot” data can be stored on the NVMe SSDs for faster editing and file access, while completed projects and backups can remain on larger-capacity hard drives for more economical long-term storage.

Powered by USB 3.2 Gen 2 with 10Gbps bandwidth, the enclosure can reach read speeds of up to 1,020MB/s using a single NVMe SSD. TerraMaster also says RAID configurations using four hard drives can achieve speeds of up to 980MB/s, making the system suitable for demanding 4K and 8K video editing workflows as well as large RAW photo libraries.

Tool-Free Design and Intelligent Cooling

The enclosure introduces TerraMaster’s new TPM (TerraMaster Power Management) technology, which is designed to improve energy efficiency, shorten drive wake-up times, and maintain stable performance during sustained workloads.

Installation is entirely tool-free thanks to TerraMaster’s Push-Lock drive trays for SATA drives, while the NVMe slots are accessed through a sliding side panel with hand-tightened mounting screws.

Cooling is handled by a temperature-controlled Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan rated for more than 50,000 hours of operation. TerraMaster says the redesigned chassis also improves airflow while maintaining quieter operation during extended workloads.

Broad Compatibility Across Platforms

The D8 Hybrid 2 is compatible with macOS, Windows, Linux, and TerraMaster NAS systems without requiring driver installation. It supports common file systems including NTFS, APFS, EXT4, FAT32, and exFAT, allowing the enclosure to move easily between different operating systems.

The enclosure can also serve as an expansion unit for TerraMaster NAS systems running TOS 5 or TOS 6, enabling additional storage pools, RAID arrays, and snapshot functionality. It is also compatible with Windows Server, Proxmox, TrueNAS, Linux, and Unraid environments.

For backup workflows, Windows users receive TerraMaster’s TPC Backupper software with support for incremental and differential backups, while macOS users can use Apple’s built-in Time Machine.

Pricing and Availability

The TerraMaster D8 Hybrid 2 is available now for $300, though TerraMaster is currently offering a 20% Amazon coupon, reducing the price to $240 for a limited time. The company is also running its Summer Sale through July 31, with discounts of up to 25% across select NAS and DAS storage products.

Image creditsTerraMaster