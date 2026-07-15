The Ultra-Compact Viltrox 26mm f/2.8 EVO Doesn’t Skimp on Features

Viltrox has announced the AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO, a super compact, autofocus-equipped pancake lens that somehow crams two control rings onto a body that is less than an inch thick.

Designed for full-frame Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount cameras, the Viltrox 26mm f/2.8 EVO promises high optical performance despite its small size. Viltrox is advertising it as especially useful for street photography, architecture, environmental portraits, travel, and visual storytelling without the bulk typically associated with modern fast-aperture, full-frame lenses.

The lens measures 66 by 23.8mm (2.59 by 0.9 inches) and features a close focusing distance of 0.2 meters (7.87 inches) and has both a dedicated aperture ring and a separate focus ring, which gives it options for manual control that are typically absent from a lens this thin. It’s also super light, coming in at about 130 grams (it will slightly vary between the E and Z mount versions).

Looping back to the close focusing distance, Viltrox says that it has a maximum magnification ratio of 0.2x. So while not close to being a macro lens, it should allow photographers to get reasonably close to subjects to create dynamic frames.

The lens’s autofocus is driven by a stepping motor (STM), which, while an older autofocus motor design, is likely just fine for fast and accurate focus with a lens this wide. Given the price, size, and 81.2-degree field of view of this lens, it’s unreasonable to expect a high-end linear actuator motor.

The 26mm f/2.8 EVO features an optical design of eight elements arranged into six groups, including two aspherical elements and one high-refractive element, which altogether allow Viltrox to promise sharp and clean images even wide open. The lens is also supported by in-camera correction by both Sony and Nikon, which Viltrox says helps produce natural rendering with minimal visible distortion.

The lens features a magnetic lens cap, a 43mm front filter thread, and a built-in USB-C port to allow firmware updates and connection with the Viltrox Lens app.

Below are a few sample photos captured with the new lens, courtesy of Viltrox:

The Viltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO pancake lens is available starting today for $299.

Image creditsViltrox