The Ultra-Compact Viltrox 26mm f/2.8 EVO Doesn’t Skimp on Features

Jaron Schneider
1

A hand holds a small camera lens delicately between the thumb and index finger against a plain white background.

Viltrox has announced the AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO, a super compact, autofocus-equipped pancake lens that somehow crams two control rings onto a body that is less than an inch thick.

Viltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 EVOBuy new on B&HViltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 EVOBuy used on KEH.com

Designed for full-frame Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount cameras, the Viltrox 26mm f/2.8 EVO promises high optical performance despite its small size. Viltrox is advertising it as especially useful for street photography, architecture, environmental portraits, travel, and visual storytelling without the bulk typically associated with modern fast-aperture, full-frame lenses.

A Nikon Z7 II camera with an attached lens rests on a book titled "FASHIONINDIA" in a bright, minimal setting.

The lens measures 66 by 23.8mm (2.59 by 0.9 inches) and features a close focusing distance of 0.2 meters (7.87 inches) and has both a dedicated aperture ring and a separate focus ring, which gives it options for manual control that are typically absent from a lens this thin. It’s also super light, coming in at about 130 grams (it will slightly vary between the E and Z mount versions).

A Viltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 Z camera lens with aperture markings, a red EVO label, and a metallic mount, photographed against a white background.

A Viltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 Z full-frame camera lens is shown from above, displaying its glass elements, focus ring, aperture markings, and distance scale.

Looping back to the close focusing distance, Viltrox says that it has a maximum magnification ratio of 0.2x. So while not close to being a macro lens, it should allow photographers to get reasonably close to subjects to create dynamic frames.

The lens’s autofocus is driven by a stepping motor (STM), which, while an older autofocus motor design, is likely just fine for fast and accurate focus with a lens this wide. Given the price, size, and 81.2-degree field of view of this lens, it’s unreasonable to expect a high-end linear actuator motor.

A young person in a light shirt smiles while holding a camera up to take a photo outdoors against a neutral stone background.

The 26mm f/2.8 EVO features an optical design of eight elements arranged into six groups, including two aspherical elements and one high-refractive element, which altogether allow Viltrox to promise sharp and clean images even wide open. The lens is also supported by in-camera correction by both Sony and Nikon, which Viltrox says helps produce natural rendering with minimal visible distortion.

The lens features a magnetic lens cap, a 43mm front filter thread, and a built-in USB-C port to allow firmware updates and connection with the Viltrox Lens app.

A person stands outdoors holding a Nikon camera, looking off to the side, with tall buildings and a no-entry sign visible in the background.

Below are a few sample photos captured with the new lens, courtesy of Viltrox:

A modern white building with many small, square windows stands against a bright blue sky with scattered clouds. The building's geometric design and clean lines create a striking visual effect.

Two modern buildings form an angular frame, creating a sharp V-shape that opens up to blue sky and white clouds above. The photo is taken from a low angle, looking directly upward.

Close-up of a single fluffy grass seed head with long green blades in the background, softly focused, under natural daylight.

A woman with short dark hair and a blue sleeveless top sits on the ground, leaning against a concrete wall, with colorful posters visible in the background.

A man in a white shirt sits by a window on public transport, smiling as he looks at a digital camera. A city street with buildings and a red taxi is visible outside the window.

A person with short black hair wears a blue sleeveless top, jeans, and a red belt, standing in front of stone arches on a city sidewalk.

A red taxi drives through an urban street intersection surrounded by tall buildings, with a few pedestrians crossing and city traffic in the background.

The Viltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO pancake lens is available starting today for $299.

Viltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 EVOBuy new on B&HViltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 EVOBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsViltrox

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