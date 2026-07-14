Wandrd Announces Nifty Magnetic Camera Strap System

Wandrd has unveiled a new magnetic camera strap system designed to make attaching, removing, and switching cameras faster while offering a more secure connection than traditional camera straps. The new system debuts on Kickstarter today.

According to Wandrd, the Magnetic Camera Strap System is the result of more than two and a half years of development. It represents a complete redesign of the traditional camera strap. Rather than adapting existing hardware, the company says it developed an entirely new ecosystem built around proprietary magnetic connectors and locking mechanisms.

Magnetic Connection With Automatic Locking

At the center of the new system is Wandrd’s Magnetic CoreLock and Torus Link connection system. The self-centering magnetic interface allows photographers to connect or disconnect a camera with one hand, while dual-sided spring-loaded locking buttons automatically engage when the strap is under load.

Wandrd says the design is intended to combine the convenience of magnetic attachment with the security required for carrying cameras and lenses in the field.

“The Magnetic CoreLock is fast, secure, and totally unique. Made with PA66 fiberglass reinforced nylon. We chose this material over metal because as cool as custom metal hardware is, you don’t want that sh*t scratching your camera. PA66 Nylon is lightweight, incredibly strong, and soft on cameras. The CoreLock is a dual pinch to open mechanism with an internal magnet. The magnet draws it in, the self-centering design guides it home, and the spring-loaded tension locks it down the moment weight is applied,” Wandrd says,

The company also developed custom Liquid Nylon Tubular Webbing and redesigned every component of the system, including the Magnetic CoreLock, Torus Links, and Torus Mount, rather than relying on off-the-shelf hardware.

Three Strap Options Available

The Magnetic Camera Strap lineup includes three carrying options designed for different shooting styles.

The flagship 30 millimeter (1.2 inch) Camera Strap is joined by a slimmer 15 millimeter (0.6 inch) Lite Strap and a minimalist 15 millimeter (0.6 inch) Wrist Strap. Each uses the same Magnetic CoreLock connection system and will be available in Black, Wasatch Green, and Wandrd Red.

Both neck strap models also feature integrated on-body storage, allowing photographers to clip the strap to itself while shooting without a strap attached to the camera.

Designed for Multi-Camera Workflows

Each neck strap ships with four Torus Links, allowing photographers to leave connectors attached to multiple camera bodies and quickly move a single strap between them.

The Torus Links also feature an integrated visual wear indicator that signals when a connector should be replaced.

“The Torus Link. It’s low-profile, stays out of the way, built to take the load every single time you clip in. We built in a wear indicator — three zones on the cord. Black, you’re good. Yellow, replace it. Red you’re dead,” Wandrd says.

“The real win with Torus Links? Leave them on every camera you own. That’s why we included 4 with the neck straps and two with the wrist strap. Switching between bodies on a shoot takes seconds — clip in, clip out, keep moving.”

For photographers who already own a favorite camera strap, Wandrd is also introducing a DIY Kit that adapts compatible third-party straps to the Magnetic CoreLock system. The company says the kit is compatible with many leather straps, OEM camera straps, and other existing designs.

Pricing and Availability

The Wandrd Magnetic Camera Strap System launches on Kickstarter on July 14, 2026, with limited-time introductory pricing available during the campaign. Following the Kickstarter launch, the system is expected to become available through Wandrd’s retail channels beginning November 7, 2026.

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Image creditsWandrd