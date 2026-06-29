Another AG is Suing a Wedding Photographer Over Undelivered Images

The Pennsylvania Attorney General has announced a lawsuit against a wedding photographer for allegedly ripping off customers to the tune of $75,000.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Christina Garcia, who operated as Wandering Stardust Collective and Christina Hernandez Artistry LLC, failed to deliver images to customers and then refused to return deposits. Things got so bad that a group of disgruntled brides formed a Facebook group.

“A wedding day is one of the most precious and cherished moments in the lives of a couple, and this business darkened those days by neglecting appointments, then refusing to refund customers,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said last week.

Attorney General Sunday announced a lawsuit against Philadelphia-based photographer Christina Hernandez Artistry LLC — a.k.a. Wandering Stardust Collective — for allegedly failing to provide wedding photos and videos to consumers. https://t.co/qQtjyt6bgv pic.twitter.com/3mH6un14sJ — PA Attorney General Dave Sunday (@PAAttorneyGen) June 26, 2026

A Reddit post from last year by someone claiming to be part of the Facebook group outlines what Garcia has supposedly been up to.

“Christina Garcia (Hernandez) is a Philadelphia-based wedding photographer who has not fulfilled many, many of her contracts from 2024,” the post reads.

“There have been multiple news outlets reporting on her unprofessionalism, which includes stories from real brides who have not received what they paid for. I am one of these brides. I have received about 1/3 of my contracted gallery (which was edited very sloppily) and have not received my completed video. I have since found out that my videographer, who she hired, has not been paid by her either.”

The brides realized that Garcia would double or even triple-book herself, then ghost people on their wedding day. A ranting Facebook post on Garcia’s page from last year alludes to someone called Luis (possibly her husband), having “undiagnosed pneumonia.” The Redditor adds: “She has had excuse after excuse regarding her poor health, her husband’s poor health, car issues, road closures, you name it.”

In a Washington Post story from 2025, Garcia’s lawyer described the many disappointments as “unfortunate,” adding that Garcia has faced a “perfect storm that included a health emergency regarding her husband, significant technological issues, and becoming so sought after that there were not enough hours in the day for her to finish her work as promptly as she would have liked.”

Earlier this year, the North Carolina Attorney General sued Holly Christina Photography for allegedly taking money from hundreds of couples without providing a service.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.