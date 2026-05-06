Ohio Sues 22-Year-Old Wedding Photographer Accused of Not Delivering Images

A 22-year-old wedding photographer has been sued by the state of Ohio following numerous complaints from couples who paid for photos but never received them.

Dave Yost announced he is suing Alexis Shelton, a wedding photographer who operated Patty-Ann Photography. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says it has received more than 25 complaints from newly married couples about Shelton, who is based in Tipp City, Ohio.

The lawsuit alleges that Shelton violated Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act by failing to provide promised services or issue refunds to customers.

“You don’t get a second shot at your wedding day,” Yost says in a press release, according to a report by WOWK 13 News. “My office is focused on making sure consumers aren’t left out of the picture.”

Over the past year, more than two dozen complaints were filed with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section. Many customers say Shelton did not deliver the wedding photos she had been hired to produce. Other complaints relate to the photographer missing engagement or anniversary images. Several customers also state that Shelton stopped responding to phone calls, emails, and text messages from couples seeking updates or refunds.

The case, filed in Clark County Common Pleas Court, seeks restitution for affected customers, as well as civil penalties and court costs. It also asks the court to issue an injunction to prevent Shelton from further violating Ohio’s consumer protection laws.

In an earlier report by WHIO-TV Channel 7 in October, several brides say they paid Shelton for photos that were never delivered, or that she did not appear on the day of the event. Newlywed Ashley Rank told the news outlet that she and her husband paid $1,100 for a last-minute replacement photographer after Shelton failed to attend their wedding.

Previously, PetaPixel reported that the North Carolina Attorney General is also pursuing legal action against a wedding photography business accused of taking payments from hundreds of couples without providing services. North Carolina’s Department of Justice says it has received 166 complaints from customers of Holly Christina Photography, who collectively report losses exceeding $750,000. In a separate case, dozens of brides have been waiting more than a year for their wedding footage after the FBI seized a popular videographer’s hard drives.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.