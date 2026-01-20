Brides Say Photographer Collected Over $160K, Failed to Deliver Images

More than 50 brides say they paid thousands of dollars to a local wedding photographer who they claim failed to deliver photos or stopped communicating with them.

According to multiple reports, dozens of brides in North Carolina say they paid Holly Christina Photography large sums — often upfront and in full — for wedding photography and videography services that were allegedly never provided.

“We believe the company has collected at least $160,000 from us collectively,” one bride tells North Carolina television station WRAL News, referring to payments for services that had not yet been delivered.

Brides who spoke with WRAL News fall into two groups: those with upcoming weddings who say the photographer has stopped responding to them, and those who were married months ago but say they are still waiting for their photos. Shannon Rogers says she is still waiting on photos from her November wedding after paying more than $7,000.

“I just can’t help but worry that I’m never going to get anything,” Rogers says. “At this point, I just want the raw images and raw video so those memories aren’t gone.”

ABC 11 reports that several brides say they have texted, called, and emailed Holly Christina Photography repeatedly without receiving a response. Some of these brides are now warning others and say they want accountability.

‘Black Friday Sale’ Tactics

One woman, whose daughter is scheduled to marry in March, tells WRAL News that several affected families formed a group chat and began noticing similar patterns with the photographer. The photographer appears to be using high-pressure, time-limited “sale” offers to push couples into paying large sums upfront, then becoming unresponsive once payment is made. Couples say they were told spots were almost gone, paid in full, and later struggled to get any communication from her.

“It seems to be a tactic of hers,” the mother explains. “When you’re first approached [by] her, she tells you that she’s having a sale. Our sale was called the Black Friday sale, but they’ve been called other things, and that we’re the last ones to grab this spot if we pay in full.”

The mother says she paid $5,794 to the photographer but hasn’t had a reply since. According to the company’s website, wedding packages can cost up to $7,599 and may include two photographers, a videographer, and access to more than 700 professionally edited images.

ABC 11 says it reached out to Holly Christina Photography for comment but has not received a response. However, some customers say they received an email from the photographer last week. In that message, the photographer said recent communication delays were due to “a temporary medical situation within the immediate family,” which “unfortunately led to gaps in response time.” The email also states that the business is not closing and that existing contracts will be honored.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.