Less Than a Quarter of Americans Use AI to Create or Edit Images

According to a new study from Pew Research, only 24% of Americans use AI for creating and editing images or videos.

The latest survey by Pew Research, conducted in February this year, asked 5,119 American adults about their AI usage. The report reveals that half of adult Americans now use AI chatbots, up from 33% who used them in the summer of 2024. This includes roughly a quarter of the U.S. population using AI chatbots daily, who use these tools on a daily basis.

About four-in-ten U.S. adults say they use chatbots for information searching, while 38% of employed adults report using chatbots for tasks at work. However, Pew Research found that chatbots are less commonly used to generate or edit images and videos, with fewer than one in four adults saying they use these tools for that purpose.

According to Pew, ChatGPT remains the dominant AI chatbot by a wide margin. The survey found that 44% of U.S. adults say they use OpenAI’s chatbot, more than twice the share reported in 2023. Google’s Gemini ranks second at 24%, followed by Microsoft’s Copilot at 17% and Meta AI at 14%. Other competitors trail significantly behind, including Grok (8%), Claude (6%), and Character.ai (3%).

But ChatGPT use varies significantly by age. Adults under 50 are about twice as likely as those aged 50 and older to say they use the chatbot, with 57% reporting use compared to 28% of older adults.

‘AI Will Have a Negative Impact’

However, the report also states that only 16% of Americans believe that AI will have a positive impact on society during the next 20 years. Meanwhile, Pew’s research says that 40% of Americans say that the technology will have a negative impact. Adults under age 30 are more likely to say AI will have a negative effect on society and on them personally than those 30 and older.

67% of Americans have little to no confidence in the U.S. government to regulate AI effectively. This is slightly up from 62% in 2024, when we last asked this question. When it comes to trusting the businesses that develop AI, about six-in-ten adults are not confident in U.S. companies to develop and use these tools responsibly.

About two-thirds of Americans think that AI is moving too fast, according to the study by Pew Research. While only 2% say it’s advancing too slowly.

The full study can be read here.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.