Photographer Travels to ‘Hidden’ Area of the Himalayas for Stunning Mountain Images

Matt Growcoot
A mountain range at sunset with dramatic clouds and glaciers, and a hiker standing on a rocky ledge, surrounded by mist and clouds, looking toward distant peaks.
Arpan Das has been exploring a remote region of the Himalayas.

As globalization brought the population of the world together, it began to feel like a smaller place. Once exotic destinations like Japan or Bali are now teeming with tourists — all hungry for a photo. Unexplored areas now feel like a relic of the past, but one photographer says he’s found a path less traveled.

Arpan Das tells PetaPixel that he has fallen in love with the Kishtwar Himalaya in the Jammu and Kashmir region, part of the Indian Himalayas.

“When we talk about the Himalayas, the first places that usually come to mind are Nepal, Pakistan, Tibet, and China,” says Das. “These regions are famous because of their big peaks, classic trekking routes, and long mountaineering history.”

“India does not always come up as quickly in that conversation and Kishtwar Himalaya is even more hidden,” he continues. “Only a small group of climbers, trekkers, and mountain lovers really know about it.”

Purple wildflowers with yellow centers bloom in the foreground, with a calm mountain lake and mist. A tall rocky peak and clouds are reflected in the water under a partly cloudy sky.
Wildflowers in front of Mount Chiring at sunrise.
Purple wildflowers in the foreground, a calm reflective lake, sharp mountain peaks glowing with golden sunlight, and a rainbow arching over the mountains under a dramatic sky.
Rainbow over the Barnaj Peaks.
Wildflowers grow on rocky ground in the foreground, with a clear lake reflecting snow-capped jagged mountain peaks beneath a blue sky filled with scattered clouds.
Barnaj Peaks.

Kishtwar Himalaya remains largely unexplored because it is not an easy place to reach. “The approach is long, the roads are difficult, and once you enter the valleys, the logistics become much more complicated than in many popular trekking regions,” Das says.

“In Nepal, for example, you often have trails, tea houses, guides, maps, and a lot of information online. In Kishtwar, many valleys still feel very raw. Sometimes there are no proper trails, very few images, and almost no detailed information available before you go.”

The region also has a complex history, including political unrest and access restrictions in some areas.

“But I think this is also what makes Kishtwar so special,” adds Das. “It has not been shaped by mass tourism. It still feels wild, uncertain, and deeply adventurous. You do not go there just to follow a famous trail. You go there because you are willing to deal with unknowns, change plans, and accept that the mountain decides what is possible.”

A hiker wearing blue climbs a rocky slope beside a steep cliff, with a glacier and jagged snow-capped mountains stretching into the cloudy distance.
There are few proper trails and the ground is unstable.
A dramatic mountain peak rises through swirling clouds above a lush meadow filled with clusters of pink wildflowers, under a partly cloudy blue sky. Mist drifts across the scene, creating a mystical atmosphere.
But the views are worth it: Cerro Base Camp.
A winding blue river flows through a rocky valley with patches of green moss, leading towards towering, sunlit snow-capped mountains beneath a dramatic sky with clouds. Mist rises near the mountain base.
No name peak.
A glowing tent sits on the ground beneath a dark, star-filled sky with the Milky Way galaxy prominently visible above silhouetted mountains.
Camping beneath the stars.

Das says that when he first arrived in the region, he was “lost for words.” The peaks rise over 6,000 meters (20,000 feet). There are deep valleys, glaciers, and wild rivers. “You feel small there in the best possible way,” says Das.

Das, who had double knee surgery a couple of years ago, spent 15 days trekking in the region. “You need to be physically very fit and mentally strong to travel in this region. Altitude is a big factor,” he says.

“The trails are also not as established as they are in places like the Alps or Canada. There were endless stream crossings, steep scree slopes, glacier crossings, rough terrain, and many moments where the route was not obvious at all.”

A person wearing a backpack stands on a rocky ledge, gazing into thick, billowing clouds that obscure the landscape ahead, creating a dramatic and adventurous atmosphere.
Despite his knee problems, Das took on the challenge of Kishtwar.
A winding glacier flows between rugged, rocky mountains under a blue sky with scattered clouds. Snow caps the highest peak in the background, while mist rises from the valley below.
Ladakh glacier.

Vibrant purple wildflowers bloom by a small stream in the foreground, with mist swirling around dramatic, jagged mountains under a moody, cloudy sky in the background.

Normally, before a trip, Das will consult maps, photos, light, potential frames. But for Kishtwar, the photographer decided to wing it as he looked for the “feeling of discovery.”

“Before the trip, I had a lot of doubts. I kept thinking, what if my knee suddenly starts hurting deep inside the valley? What if I cannot complete the trek? What if I become a problem for the team?” he says.

“In a place like Kishtwar, this fear becomes much bigger because you are very remote. Helicopter rescue is almost out of the question, and you cannot simply turn around and walk back to a village in a few hours. Once you are inside those valleys, you have to deal with whatever happens.”

A sweeping mountain landscape with rugged, rocky peaks capped by snow and glaciers. A winding, rocky valley stretches toward the foreground under a partly cloudy blue sky.
Ladakh glacier.

But Das had a great trip and is already planning on returning to the region. “I feel like the Indian Himalaya has become the main story I want to follow for the next five to 10 years. There is so much wilderness, mystery, culture, and raw mountain energy there, and I feel I have only scratched the surface.”

Das, who is from India but shoots mountains all over the world, says the trip made him realize just how much photographic potential exists in the Indian Himalaya.

“India is often seen through its culture, cities, people, colors, and famous places. But there is another side of India that is equally powerful,” he says. “Remote valleys, huge Himalayan peaks, glaciers, wild rivers, high passes, and landscapes that can stand next to any mountain region in the world.”

More of Das’ work can be found on his Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Arpan Das

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