Don McCullin’s Final Photo Book Will Look Back at His 16 Trips to Vietnam

Matt Growcoot
A tired soldier in a dirty uniform sits on the ground amid sand and sparse vegetation, holding his helmet in his lap and looking directly at the camera with a weary expression.
Don McCullin in Vietnam.

Legendary war photographer Don McCullin has announced that his final book will be a retrospective on the Vietnam War.

McCullin, who turns 91 later this year, made dozens of trips to Vietnam from 1965 to 1972. McCullin shot roughly 30 rolls of film on each trip, and the photos for his new book, which is simply titled Vietnam, will be taken from those rolls.

The British photographer is famed for shooting in black and white and took well-known photos in Vietnam, such as Shell-Shocked US Marine, taken during the Tet Offensive.


The book will also provide an intimate perspective through the inclusion of McCullin’s own personal notes, commentary, and ephemeral materials; McCullin’s boot, spreads from the famous 1968 Sunday Times feature, his helmet, and his ID cards. Also included are contact sheets and the backs of photos depicting press use, notes, and editing plans.

Vietnam will provide a comprehensive recording of McCullin’s Vietnam experiences, reflecting on the fear, horror, devastation, shame, violence, bloodshed, and extreme trauma from war and conflict, looking back with reflection and distance. It is the first time McCullin has shared these stories in this depth.

A soldier in uniform and helmet stands by a barred window, holding a rifle. On the floor beside him is a framed portrait of a man and woman, surrounded by scattered belongings.
An American soldier shelters from sniper fire inside an abandoned Vietnamese home.

McCullin tells The Guardian that photos he took in Vietnam still haunt him, particularly the Tet Offensive.

“They bother me at night when I go to bed,” McCullin says. “They come uninvited back to me and then I start saying: ‘Could I have done better? Could I have done this or done that?’ The actual battle I was in, the final big battle I was in 1968. I saw an awful lot of American soldiers getting killed very close to me.”

Three soldiers in combat gear take cover behind rubble. One is aiming a machine gun, while another stands behind and the third crouches nearby. The scene appears tense and war-torn, with debris and ruined walls around them.

McCullin has repeatedly questioned what the point of his illustrious career has been, telling The Guardian that he has made “absolutely no impact whatsoever.”

“I’ve come away with these pictures and they were published and people were shocked to see them. But look at the wars that have happened since the Vietnam War. They’ve all been unfortunate too. I’ve been to many wars in Lebanon, and it’s still going on. How could I make a difference, really?”

Vietnam by Don McCullin is published by Gost and is set to be released in October.

Image credits: Don McCullin / Courtesy of Gost.

,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
Angelina Jolie to Direct Biopic Starring Tom Hardy as War Photographer Don McCullin
McCullin: A Documentary Film About the Iconic War Photographer
A black and white image split in two: on the left, a table with a vase of tall flowers, figurines, and a dragon sculpture; on the right, a rural landscape with a small pond, trees, and dramatic cloudy sky. Don McCullin Finds New Depth in Still Life Photography
Don McCullin Knighted for His Services to Photography
Discussion