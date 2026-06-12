Film Friday: Kodak Portra 800 Is High-Speed, Color Perfection

Zeb Andrews

Two Kodak Portra 800 film boxes sit on a wooden surface: a smaller 135-36 (35mm) box on the left and a larger 120 (medium format) box on the right, both with yellow and purple designs.

If you were to ask us what the perfect color film is, we’d tell you it is Kodak Portra. Exactly which speed of Portra matters only a little as the whole family of films is pretty amazing.

Because of its incredible qualities the Kodak Portra films have earned a popular reputation over the years and are widely used by film photographers doing everything from weddings, to lifestyle shoots, to landscapes and more than we can think of to list. Sitting at the high speed end of the Portra family, Kodak Portra 800 has established itself as the most versatile of bunch, even if it is a bit grainier.

A bride in a white dress and veil walks hand-in-hand with a groom in a brown suit along a forest path, surrounded by green foliage and tall trees.
Captured on a Contax 645 | Photo by Ashley Jennings

Kodak Portra 800 came into the world in 1998 along with Portra 400 and Portra 160. The three films took over for Kodak’s previous professional color film: Vericolor. Early on Portra 400 and 160 were divided into the NC (natural/neutral color) and VC (vivid color) branches while Portra 800 was just Portra 800. Eventually the Portra line was consolidated in 2010-2011 with the NC and VC versions being combined into single emulsions that split the difference. The new Portra 400 and 160 were less saturated than VC but more so than NC. They were also less contrasty than VC but more so than NC, meanwhile Portra 800 just kept being Portra 800. But while it may not seem like much has changed over the years with Portra 800, it has steadily undergone revisions and improvements just like its slower siblings.

A person on an escalator carries a large bunch of colorful balloon animals. Two other people in winter clothing are riding ahead of them, and a glowing lamp is visible on the left side.
Captured on a Bronica GS1 | Photo by Anna Larina

There have been refinements to its grain and sharpness, along with how it responds to scanning. Additionally, Portra 800 has been tweaked to remain consistent with Portra 400 and 160 since Kodak’s goal all along is to make the films interchangeable in terms of their appearance as well as how digital printers and scanners reproduce them. This is one of the first big selling points of Portra 800. You can shoot a roll of it next to a roll of Portra 400. Or you can shoot a roll of Portra 800 in 35 and then in 120. Either way, you can count on the results to enjoy a high level of consistency with one another.

A woman with curly hair and gold jewelry is shown in a colorful, blurred multiple exposure effect, holding two glass spheres in her hands, creating a mystical, surreal atmosphere.
Captured on a Hasselblad 500CM | Photo by Peter Carlson

Let’s really get into the meat of the argument for why Portra 800 is a great go-to film: it all revolves around how it handles color. The Portra films in general are optimized to see color in a similar fashion as the human eye. That means Portra 800 will show you the colors that you see. Additionally it is particularly well-suited for recreating nice skin tones, hence the “Portra” name and why this film is THE film for pretty much every analog wedding photographer out there. But it doesn’t just have to be about weddings and portraiture. Kodak Portra 800 can be a great cityscape film, a great landscape film, a great still life film, a great macro film. You name it and if it involves color, this film can do it.

A landscape of vibrant yellow and orange autumn trees under a bright blue sky with wispy white clouds, with distant mountains on the horizon.
Captured on a Hasselblad 500CM | Photo by Zeb Andrews
A scenic mountain landscape with green trees in the foreground, sloping hills covered in grass and foliage, and a dramatic cloud stretching across a bright blue sky.
Captured on a Hasselblad 500CM | Photo by Zeb Andrews

Moving on from color, we suppose we should quickly touch upon Portra 800’s grain. Yes, the film will be grainier than Portra 400, just like that film is grainier than Portra 160. It is one of the immutable laws of film photography: the faster your film gets the grainier it becomes. Having said that, Portra 800 is also not as grainy as you might expect. Take a close look at an image made with Portra 800 and while you can notice the grain, it also isn’t all that overpowering either. Of course, this will become more of an issue if enlarging is your goal, or if you mis-expose the film drastically, but all things being equal we think Portra 800 performs admirably in the grain department.

Bright neon Pepsi-Cola sign featuring a bottle glows at night in front of a modern high-rise apartment building with many lit windows.
Captured on a Hasselblad 500CM | Photo by Zeb Andrews

The other side of that coin is all the benefits that extra film speed brings you. You can be wandering the city streets one moment and duck into an open sewer or down into a subway station and suddenly that roll of fine grained ISO 100 film is going to be a bit tricky to use. Not so with Portra 800. It will go anywhere and make getting reasonably good exposures much simpler. If you plan on using a slower lens, such as many zoom lenses or really long telephoto lenses, the extra speed that Portra 800 brings can mean the difference between a sharp image and a shaky image. Keep this in mind specifically if you pick up a nifty mirror lens to play with.

Portra 800 is also a great film for many toy cameras such as the Holga, Diana, or the Lomography Fisheye camera. These cameras are known for underexposing easily and always needing a ton of light. You can help increase the odds of success by feeding them something a bit faster. Finally, while it might seem counter-intuitive, we have loaded our pinhole cameras on occasion with Portra 800, either to shorten daytime exposures enough to make hand-holding somewhat feasible (still going to be blurry but at least recognizably blurry) or to make nighttime exposures possible at all (a pinhole camera loaded with ISO 100 film can easily need two to eight hours at night, ISO 800 can cut this down to exposures of as little as 30 minutes). When thinking about Portra 800 it is wise to keep the versatility that its speed brings in mind.

Two people are seen in silhouette looking at a cityscape with tall buildings, framed by tree branches in the foreground.
Captured on a Minolta Maxxum STsi | Photo by Zeb Andrews

There isn’t much to say about Portra 800’s contrast and this is because like the other Portra films, it’s contrast level is pretty normal. It is supposed to be. Kodak Portra is meant to have a softer amount of contrast so that it can handle a wider array of situations. Increased contrast brings with it increased saturation and Portra is trying to avoid too much color saturation. While its contrast might be more normal, its latitude is exceptional. Kodak Portra 800 will record a pretty amazing range of detail from shadow to highlights. In fact, Kodak boasts in Portra 800’s data sheet that it is the best in class when it comes to underexposure latitude. We feel like we are just piling on at this point in terms of Portra 800’s benefits.

A vintage box camera sits on a stone ledge outdoors, with a blurred green background of trees or foliage.
Captured on a Minolta Maxxum STsi | Photo by Zeb Andrews

One thing Portra 800 is not great at is reciprocity failure. Ironically, even though as a faster film it is better suited for low light situations, it is not well-suited for doing long exposures in those situations. Even Kodak’s own data sheets give very little information, stating only that exposures longer than 1 second are not recommended and further testing should be done on your own. We would recommend adding about 1 stop of exposure by the time you are up to 10 seconds. Then again, Portra 800 is claimed to have up to 2 stops of underexposure latitude, so maybe it is not that big a deal after all.

A white espresso machine with stacked cups sits on a wooden counter, surrounded by green monstera plant leaves. Coffee beans and kitchen items are visible in the background.
Captured on an Olumpus XA2 | Photo by Annie Buckles
A young person with shoulder-length brown hair looks thoughtfully into the distance while standing outdoors at dusk, wearing a dark jacket. Blurred lights are visible in the background.
Captured on a Pentax K1000 | Photo by Bret Van Horn

We are fond of describing the Kodak Portra films as near perfect as color films get. Portra 800 specifically is no exception to this. It has great color rendition, it has a speed that makes it suitable for most situations, it has fine grain for its relative speed, it is sharp and crisp, it has great latitude, it scans and prints well, it is consistent. It can do whatever you want it to do. It is one of those films that we will miss if Kodak ever discontinues it. So why wait for that to happen? Go use it now and enjoy it!

Blurred view from inside a shopping cart looking down a grocery store aisle, with shelves and lights creating a sense of motion and speed.
Captured on a Zero Image 2000 | Photo by Zeb Andrews

And if you are new to our Film Friday series and wondering just what the heck it is, well let us quickly tell you. Every week we take a different film in our inventory and give it a feature that includes a full Film Friday review done by us, plenty of sample images and a discount to help entice you to either try it or to stock up. We started this several years ago as a means of getting away from just using the same three to five film stocks and we have since made it a point to feature practically every film we carry, no matter how esoteric. So join us weekly to see a different film and enjoy some analog inspiration!

Hit up Blue Moon Camera and Machine today to get some Portra 800 at a Film Friday Discount!

Image credits: All photos are individually credited and come courtesy of Blue Moon Camera and Machine.

This story is brought to you by Blue Moon Camera and Machine in Portland, OR. Blue Moon offers film, development services, printing, and even an ever rotating line of film cameras and lenses. PetaPixel Members receive 10% off all lab services with Blue Moon: Join today! This story is also published here.

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
VSCO Launches Film 06: Emulate the Look of Pushed, Pulled, and Cross Processed Film
1998 Promotional Video for Kodak Portra Film is a Blast from the Past
Three Kodak film boxes labeled "PRO 160," "PRO 400," and "PRO 800" on a white background, next to a person wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and bracelets, standing outdoors. Kodak’s Ektacolor Pro Film Is the New Name of the Beloved Portra
You Can Now Get VSCO’s Most Popular Presets for Just $59
Discussion