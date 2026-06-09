Moment’s Long Weekend Bags Are Getting a Striking New Summer Color

Moment is updating its Long Weekend camera bags and accessories with a bright, summer-themed color while adding a couple of new pieces to the line: a new crossbody camera pouch and a braided rope camera strap.

The new color is called “Chili Red” and is available on the Santa Fe Shoulder Bag, Monterey Sling, Point & Shoot Camera Pouch, Crossbody Camera Pouch, and 35mm Film Camera.

The aforementioned new pouch is called the Crossbody Camera Pouch and is avaialble in four colors, including the new Chili Red. Moment says that the new pouch is designed to hold a compact 35mm SLR or rangefinder camera along with a few rolls of film in the front compartment.

“It features vintage-inspired quick-buckle access for easy on-the-go grabs. It also has an external slit for your everyday essentials like wallet or keys,” Moment says of the new pouch. “The strap is adjustable and detachable for varied carry styles, and the padded main compartment keeps your gear super protected without it feeling too precious on long photo walks.”

The Crossbody Camera Pouch is available for $55.

The new braided rope strap is pretty much what photographers have come to expect, just with a bit of Moment’s Long Weekend flair.

“We wanted a simple braided rope strap that stays out of the way while you shoot,” Moment says. “At 6mm nylon, it’s thick enough to feel secure without ever feeling bulky, with stitched leather ends and triangular split rings that won’t pinch your skin. Pick your length and have yourself a nice, long weekend.”

The strap comes in two colors (a red, white, and blue option as well as a monochromatic black, white, and gray option) and is available for $35.

Moment has also launched a new, dedicated Long Weekend website as a home for the entire line of cameras, bags, and accessories. The entire collection now features everything from a film pouch and a padded camera wrap to wrist straps and neck straps as well as full-size bags, pouches, and other small travel bags. There is also, of course, Moment’s simple 35mm film camera.

Image credits: Moment and Long Weekend