Moment’s Long Weekend Bags Are Getting a Striking New Summer Color

Jaron Schneider

Two people wearing sunglasses walk across a city street, each carrying bright red crossbody bags. A close-up shows a hand placing a red camera into the bag's zippered pocket. Tall buildings and trees are visible in the background.

Moment is updating its Long Weekend camera bags and accessories with a bright, summer-themed color while adding a couple of new pieces to the line: a new crossbody camera pouch and a braided rope camera strap.

The new color is called “Chili Red” and is available on the Santa Fe Shoulder Bag, Monterey Sling, Point & Shoot Camera Pouch, Crossbody Camera Pouch, and 35mm Film Camera.

A woman holds a red camera up to her face, standing next to a man in a baseball cap, both leaning on a seaside railing with the beach and ocean in the background.

Three people pose with red bags near a red convertible parked outside a teal building. One person leans on the car while two others stand behind it. They all wear sunglasses and casual clothing.

The aforementioned new pouch is called the Crossbody Camera Pouch and is avaialble in four colors, including the new Chili Red. Moment says that the new pouch is designed to hold a compact 35mm SLR or rangefinder camera along with a few rolls of film in the front compartment.

A small red crossbody bag with a black adjustable strap, black buckle closure, and a front mesh pocket labeled "Long Weekend" with a red sun graphic. The bag has a modern, functional design.

“It features vintage-inspired quick-buckle access for easy on-the-go grabs. It also has an external slit for your everyday essentials like wallet or keys,” Moment says of the new pouch. “The strap is adjustable and detachable for varied carry styles, and the padded main compartment keeps your gear super protected without it feeling too precious on long photo walks.”

The Crossbody Camera Pouch is available for $55.

The new braided rope strap is pretty much what photographers have come to expect, just with a bit of Moment’s Long Weekend flair.

A vintage Pentax film camera with a zoom lens is attached to a colorful, braided camera strap with blue, white, red, and yellow patterns. The camera is positioned on a white background.

A vintage Pentax film camera with a black and silver body is attached to a black-and-white patterned neck strap, displayed on a light background.

“We wanted a simple braided rope strap that stays out of the way while you shoot,” Moment says. “At 6mm nylon, it’s thick enough to feel secure without ever feeling bulky, with stitched leather ends and triangular split rings that won’t pinch your skin. Pick your length and have yourself a nice, long weekend.”

The strap comes in two colors (a red, white, and blue option as well as a monochromatic black, white, and gray option) and is available for $35.

Two people sit at a red table with red camera bags, one holding a camera and a roll of film, while the other arranges items. A film camera and accessories are visible on the table.

Moment has also launched a new, dedicated Long Weekend website as a home for the entire line of cameras, bags, and accessories. The entire collection now features everything from a film pouch and a padded camera wrap to wrist straps and neck straps as well as full-size bags, pouches, and other small travel bags. There is also, of course, Moment’s simple 35mm film camera.

A red, rectangular analog camera with a black grip on the left, a large black lens in the center, a yellow shutter button on top, a yellow switch on the front, and flash components next to the viewfinder.

Image credits: Moment and Long Weekend

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