Apple’s All-New Image Playground Promises More Than Cartoons

Today at WWDC 2026, Apple unveiled a wide range of new software for its product ecosystem, including macOS 27 Golden Gate, iOS 27, and iPadOS 27. A significant part of all the new software updates is an upgraded Apple Intelligence system, which includes a revamped Image Playground, Apple’s generative AI for images.

The big new feature in the all-new Image Playground is its improved photorealism. Initial iterations of Image Playground focused on cartoonish, emoji-based generative AI, offering little by way of realism.

“Image Playground offers new powerful ways for users to bring their imagination to life,” Apple says. “They can create high-quality images in virtually any style, now including photorealistic, thanks to a new generative model that runs on Private Cloud Compute.”

The goal here is clear, Apple wants its generative AI technology to be much more serious and grown-up. A key feature of the all-new Image Playground is that users can easily and quickly edit their creations without having to start from scratch. Users can describe the changes they want the AI to make, or tap, circle, or brush areas they want to revise.

There are also new ways for Apple users to actually take advantage of Image Playground. It still works in the expected apps like Messages, but Image Playground can also be used to generate Lock Screen wallpapers, Contact Posters, and more.

When Image Playground was unveiled in June 2024, it arrived with just three basic styles: animation, illustration, and sketch.

One thing that hasn’t changed with the new Image Playground is Apple’s commitment to transparency about AI-generated content. All generated images automatically include a hidden SynthID watermark that identifies them as AI-generated, Apple promises. This is also true of actual photos edited with Apple Intelligence features in the upgraded Photos app.

“Image Playground now lets you make high-quality images in pretty much any style you want, including photorealistic, thanks to our new generative model that runs on Private Cloud Compute,” says Leslie Ikemoto, Director, Input Experience at Apple. “This is a major upgrade for image generation across our platforms, giving you a more powerful way to bring your imagination to life.”

The new-and-improved Image Playground will be available in macOS 27, iOS 27, and iPadOS 27.

Image credits: Apple