Apple’s All-New Image Playground Promises More Than Cartoons

Jeremy Gray

A collage with four photos: a yellow house on a hill, a person in white near snowy mountains, two orange calla lilies with water droplets, and a whale breaching from the ocean.

Today at WWDC 2026, Apple unveiled a wide range of new software for its product ecosystem, including macOS 27 Golden Gate, iOS 27, and iPadOS 27. A significant part of all the new software updates is an upgraded Apple Intelligence system, which includes a revamped Image Playground, Apple’s generative AI for images.

The big new feature in the all-new Image Playground is its improved photorealism. Initial iterations of Image Playground focused on cartoonish, emoji-based generative AI, offering little by way of realism.

App icon featuring a stylized bubble with a moon and mountains inside, set against a dark background. Below the icon, the text "Image Playground" appears in bold black letters.

“Image Playground offers new powerful ways for users to bring their imagination to life,” Apple says. “They can create high-quality images in virtually any style, now including photorealistic, thanks to a new generative model that runs on Private Cloud Compute.”

Hundreds of monarch butterflies fill the sky above tall evergreen trees at sunset, creating a vibrant, swirling scene against a soft blue and orange sky.

Sunlight streams into a ferry cabin with empty red seats and a small table, offering a view through large windows of a lake, distant mountains, and rocky cliffs under a clear sky.

A glass dish with scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with red syrup, colorful sprinkles, and a cherry, set against a bright pink background.

A close-up of a brown pelican with a long beak, looking to the right. The background features a soft, pastel-colored sky at sunrise or sunset, blending pink, purple, and blue hues.

The goal here is clear, Apple wants its generative AI technology to be much more serious and grown-up. A key feature of the all-new Image Playground is that users can easily and quickly edit their creations without having to start from scratch. Users can describe the changes they want the AI to make, or tap, circle, or brush areas they want to revise.

There are also new ways for Apple users to actually take advantage of Image Playground. It still works in the expected apps like Messages, but Image Playground can also be used to generate Lock Screen wallpapers, Contact Posters, and more.

When Image Playground was unveiled in June 2024, it arrived with just three basic styles: animation, illustration, and sketch.

An image depicting a variety of emojis floating in a futuristic white room. The emojis include animals, human faces, a unicorn cat, and various objects. The scene is colorful and whimsical, filled with both familiar and new emojis in different sizes.
When Image Playground launched in 2024, it was really only useful to create emojis, or “genmojis,” as Apple calls them.

One thing that hasn’t changed with the new Image Playground is Apple’s commitment to transparency about AI-generated content. All generated images automatically include a hidden SynthID watermark that identifies them as AI-generated, Apple promises. This is also true of actual photos edited with Apple Intelligence features in the upgraded Photos app.

A collage with four images: a yellow house on a hill, a person in a white blanket before snowy mountains, two orange calla lilies with water drops, and a whale breaching in the ocean.

A collage with three images: orange calla lilies on the left, a humpback whale breaching from the ocean in the center, and two people skydiving with blue gear on the right.

Three smartphones are shown. The left screen displays a cosmic-themed chat, the middle shows an elderly woman on a skateboard answering a call, and the right displays a colorful mountain and wave lock screen at 9:41.

“Image Playground now lets you make high-quality images in pretty much any style you want, including photorealistic, thanks to our new generative model that runs on Private Cloud Compute,” says Leslie Ikemoto, Director, Input Experience at Apple. “This is a major upgrade for image generation across our platforms, giving you a more powerful way to bring your imagination to life.”

The new-and-improved Image Playground will be available in macOS 27, iOS 27, and iPadOS 27.

Image credits: Apple

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