Nikon Finally Launches Silver Version of its Japan-Only Zf-GR1 Camera Grip

Nearly three years after the Nikon Zf’s release, Nikon is launching a new silver colorway for its popular Zf-GR1 extension grip, at least in Japan.

The Nikon Zf-GR1 extension grip is a somewhat mythical add-on for the Zf outside of Japan, as it has, for nearly all its history, been exclusive to Nikon’s domestic market. There’s a healthy online market for the Zf-GR1 in the U.S., with eBay sellers listing them far above MSRP. Australian photographer and Nikon Zf owner Jack Wang even flew to Japan last year to track one down, and it took visits to 10 stores before he found one.

In the U.S., the primary Nikon Zf grip is the $39.95 one made by SmallRig. Nikon USA itself sells it, as do Nikon authorized retailers.

However, the Japanese Nikon Zf-GR1 briefly appeared in the U.S. as a free bonus item with the Zf two years ago. As a result, it even got an official product page in the U.S., although as Nikon USA notes, the Zf-GR1 is “archived.” It’s also not available through any official retailers in the U.S., and so far as PetaPixel is aware, never has been.

Since the Nikon Zf launched in 2023, Japanese photographers have been able to purchase the Zf-GR1, but only in black. However, as Asobinet reports, a striking silver edition is making its way to Japanese stores on June 19. Nikon will sell it directly to consumers for 18,700 yen, which is about $117 at current exchange rates. It has an open price, meaning retailers may sell it for a different amount.

Nikon seemingly anticipates strong demand, as has been the case for the Japan-exclusive Zf-GR1 since its release. The company will open up preorders on June 10.

As for why photographers want the Zf-GR1 specifically, especially given the cheaper third-party Zf grips on the market, it seems to come down to its overall build quality and how well it matches the look of the Zf.

“While maintaining the Zf’s design aesthetic, this grip improves handling performance. The grip surface uses the same artificial leather as the camera body for a unified look when attached,” Nikon Japan explains.

The Zf-GR1 doesn’t block the battery/memory card cover; it has a built-in tripod screw thread, and it even has a built-in Arca-Swiss-compatible plate.

“The Zf-GR1 body is made of lightweight yet durable aluminum. It integrates seamlessly with the Zf without sacrificing lightness, and combined with the moderately soft feel of the artificial leather, it provides a high level of stability,” explains Nikon.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that the new silver Nikon Zf-GR1 is making its way to the U.S. at this time. This story will be updated if that expectation changes. However, there are, fortunately, plenty of great Nikon Zf grips officially available in the U.S., starting at around $40.

Image credits: Nikon Japan