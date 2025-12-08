21 Incredible Images to Inspire Photographers to Enter Sony World Photography Awards 2026

The window to enter the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards 2026 is quickly closing, and photographers have about a month left to enter this year’s competition. Entries remain open for the Professional, Open, and Youth competitions until early January, and there are some fantastic prizes up for grabs. The Sony World Photography Awards have shared 21 entries from the upcoming competition to inspire other photographers to join the competition.

In the Professional competition, photographers worldwide enter their best photo series. The overall winning photographer earns $25,000, a kit of Sony digital imaging equipment, flights and accommodations for the Sony World Photography Awards presentation in London in April, a certificate, trophy, book, inclusion in an exhibition, a solo display at the Sony World Photography Awards 2027, and more. Meanwhile, category winners get all the same prizes, except for the $25,000 in cash and the solo exhibition. Second-place, third-place, and shortlisted photographers also receive some of these prizes, including a certificate, trophy, and inclusion in this year’s exhibition. The Professional competition entry deadline is January 13, 2026.

The Sony World Photography Awards Open competition invites photographers to submit their best single photos across 10 categories: architecture, creative, landscape, lifestyle, motion, natural world and wildlife, object, portraiture, street photography, and travel. The overall winner will receive $5,000, a Sony camera kit, flights, and accommodations for the big show in London, and more. Category winners will each receive a camera kit, but will have to pay their own way to the awards show if they want to attend. There are also shortlisted photographers for each category, who will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 photo book. The deadline to enter the Open competition is January 6, 2026.

The Youth competition is open to all photographers aged 19 and under. An overall winner receives a Sony camera kit, travel to London for the show, a certificate, a trophy, and more. There will be up to nine additional shortlisted photographers, who will have their work promoted on the Sony World Photography Awards website. Entries for the Youth competition close on January 6, 2026.

All categories of the Sony World Photography Awards are entirely free to enter, and photographers do not need to use Sony equipment to be eligible. Complete rules, regulations, and entry information are available on the Sony World Photography Awards website.

The photos featured throughout this story have already been entered for the Open competition in the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 and have been shared with the press to help spread the word about the competition’s closing entry period. There is still time to enter, but the deadlines are fast approaching.

Image credits: Sony World Photography Awards, World Photo Organization