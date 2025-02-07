Lucky Film’s Comeback is Causing In-Fighting Among Distributors

Chinese manufacturer Lucky Film appears poised to release a new, original C-41 color negative film stock later this year, and distributors in North America are already revving the hype machine, seemingly unable to contain their excitement at the prospect of a new product from Lucky.

That excitement is also causing what is being categorized as misinformation among possible distributors and is no doubt causing confusion among analog enthusiasts.

To start with, China Lucky Film is the largest manufacturer of photosensitive materials, including consumer film, and (through subsidiaries) produces photo paper, laminating film, and more in China. While the brand isn’t as well-known as Kodak or Fujifilm in North America, its presence in China and Asia is much stronger. The company has not been as active in the consumer film space since the advent of digital cameras (although Lucky Film can still be found online from sources like AliExpress), but due to film’s resurgence, it restarted its color negative film production last year.

According to distributors in both Canada and Taiwan, Lucky Film is restarting its focus on consumer 35mm film and will be releasing a brand-new C-41 stock later this year. Both OneSec in Canada and SunlitGem Development Corporation from Taiwan claim to be in contact with Lucky Film in China and are prepared to be distributors in North America.

“Based on the information we have, the new product will likely be an ISO 200 standard color negative film compatible with 35mm/135-format cameras. Moreover, the film will utilize new materials developed with the latest technology, offering imaging performance that can surpass similar existing products! Once Lucky reach full production, the development quality and color accuracy are expected to be exceptional,” OneSec writes on its blog.

“In terms of pricing, the new film is expected to be highly affordable compared to similar products, making it a must-have for film enthusiasts. Additionally, Lucky offers a range of black-and-white films and color photographic papers. If there’s enough interest, we’ll bring these products to the North American market as well.”

The timing of the release has not been confirmed. According to Shane Chen, President of SunlitGem Development Corporation, who says he visited the factory in January, it could be upwards of a year before the stock is finished.

“It all depends on the research and development results of the laboratory. It may be half a year, even a year, or it may happen immediately. So I don’t want to give any specific response on when it will be released this time. I don’t want to give everyone any more unnecessary expectations. Because I think friendship with you is more important than business. Just let us give time to make this wonderful thing happen,” Chen writes on the Lucky Film Photography Facebook Group.

Confusion, Misinformation, and Infighting

This week, confirmation that the film was coming to North America seemed to arrive in the form of a new Lucky Film website.

“After over a decade, Lucky Color Film is making a comeback,” the website reads. “This year, Lucky is introducing a brand new, true original C-41 color negative 35mm film. We’re ready to claim a new legacy turning everyday moments into timeless images at a price today’s photographers can afford.”

The tone of the copy seems to be from an official source with direct ties to Lucky Film in China and is operating the Instagram handle luckyfilmglobal.

“We are the U.S. team for Lucky Color Film, managing marketing and wholesale distribution across the Americas and Europe. As film enthusiasts ourselves, we recognize the significance of a new affordable film and are committed to connecting your local stores with the production to bring it back to the community,” the website says.

At the same time, the aforementioned Shane Chen, who is based in Taiwan and operates the luckyfilm.photography handle on Instagram claims this is false.

“We are the legal global distributor,” Chen writes on Instagram (all spelling and punctuation are Chen’s). “There are currently no websites publishing other Lukcy film names. I have confirmed with the top management of Lucky group in China that some false new happened today. Lucky has NO team in the United Staets. officail people of Lucky won;t use IGeven this kind of website. Please do not believe rumors and false information, And please be careful. Rumors end at a wise person’s ears.”

Chen has shared several photos from the Lucky factory in China, so it appears that he does have some legitimate relationship with the film company.

However, Lucky Film tells PetaPixel that Chen is attempting to control the narrative and it is he who is spreading the misinformation.

“We’ve been made aware that Shane Chen of SunlitGem (based in Taiwan) is spreading misinformation that we are ‘fake’ on his Instagram account ‘@luckyfilm.photography’ and Reddit. SunlitGem is a distribution shipper and Shane Chen is not an employee of China Lucky Group. As we speak with more retailers, it seems that Shane Chen has been purporting himself as ‘the’ Lucky to his customers for some time, which we find concerning,” Lucky Film tells PetaPixel in an email.

“We are indeed also a separate company, but we have that information front-and-center on our social media and website. The bigger difference is, we’ve been authorized with the trademark on the Lucky brand in the United States, allowing us to legally use the name and logo, and protecting us as the exclusive dealer to US retailers. When it comes to the international market, it’s a free game. If he can get his hands on supply, Shane Chen can sell wherever he pleases outside of the US. We’d be happy to work alongside him in serving the international film community, especially as we’re not planning to focus on the SHD B&W film, but we are disappointed by his unprofessional reaction to new competition.”

OneSec and LuckyFilm.net are closely related, the latter tells PetaPixel. That echos OneSec’s sentiments on its website: “For more updates on Lucky’s new film, follow us and visit luckyfilm.net.”

Neither LuckyFilm.net nor Shane Chen appear to be employees of Lucky Film in China, but as LuckyFilm.net says, it at least makes it clear that it is a separate company.

Photographers should temper expectations until more information becomes available. One thing that does appear consistent in the messaging from both players is that Lucky Film is close to releasing a new film stock.

The idea of a new, affordable color negative film is very exciting to analog photographers, which means that distributors are likely going to be fighting to make those sales once the film becomes available — that at least explains this infighting: money is a major factor.

Updated with additional quotes from LuckyFilm.net.

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.