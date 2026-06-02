30 Winners From the World Food Photography Awards

Matt Growcoot
An elderly woman in a headscarf sits alone at a table in a sunlit restaurant, pouring tea. The table has bread, fruit, and red pitchers. Large windows reveal a rocky landscape outside. A fruit painting hangs on the wall.
British photographer Jo Kearney has been crowned Overall Winner of the World Food Photography Awards and awarded the prize of £5,000 ($6,700) for her tender image ‘A Woman Eats in the Canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium’.

A tender image titled A Woman Eats in the Canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium, by British photographer Jo Kearney, is the Overall Winner of the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®.

The image, which first won the Fortnum & Mason Food at the Table category, was taken at the Khoja Obi Garm sanatorium in the mountains of Tajikistan. The colossal concrete complex is built on radon-rich hot springs and dates back to the Soviet era. It remains one of the few such sanatoria still in operation, where guests follow prescribed treatments such as thermal bathing and steam therapy, and are served meals of nourishing food — soups, fruit, tea, and traditional Tajik fare — in keeping with the sanatorium’s restorative ethos. With a cost of about £33 per day for board, lodging, and treatments, the sanatorium is immensely popular.

“There is so much to see and so much to feel in this image,” says Caroline Kenyon, Founder, World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®. “An old woman pours herself tea – but it’s so much more than just that. The expression on her crevassed face is beautiful; it moved me to tears. She is alone, her simple breakfast on the table before her echoes the fruit in the painting on the wall behind. Against the parched colours of the scene through the window, the rich crimson chairs give a regal quality to the setting, and though humbly dressed, her dignified bearing is queenly too. She has seen much in life, we are sure, but holds her head high.”

The winners of the competition’s 27 categories were revealed by renowned chef and food writer Gennaro Contaldo at the Mall Galleries, London, today (June 2) at an awards evening gathering stars of the food and arts worlds.

“These Awards highlight the power of photography to tell food stories from around the world,” says Dave Samuels, Brand Director of Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini and headline sponsor of the Awards. “The remarkable images remind us of the essential role food plays in communities across the globe – through growing, harvesting, cooking, eating, celebrating and surviving. Whatever changes the world goes through, food remains central to our lives.”

Category Winners

Several squid are hung by strings on a rope to dry in the sun, with a scenic background of blue water, distant mountains, and green hills.
Squid drying in the sun in the fishing village of Ine, Kyoto, Japan. Winner of the Cream of the Crop categeory. | Albert González/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
Close-up of two bundles of uncooked fettuccine pasta, neatly coiled with long, flat noodles, set against a dark background. The light accentuates the pasta’s smooth texture and golden color.
Noodles. Winner of the Food Influencer category. | Maja Lewicz/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
Two young girls in matching dresses and flower crowns hold baskets and snack packs while eating chips at an outdoor event, surrounded by people in formal attire.
Twin bridesmaids enjoy canapes at a U.K. wedding. Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer. | Emma Stoner/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A group of people row a wooden boat on a calm river at sunrise, with the Howrah Bridge visible through the mist in the background. The scene is peaceful, with soft pastel colors filling the sky.
Bengali fishermen at work at sunrise. Winner of Bring Home the Harvest category. | Marco Rutten/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A person in a brown suit holds a glass of whiskey and a lighter behind a tall, frosted chocolate cake with a lit candle on a stand; vintage items and toys are scattered on the table.
A Mid-Century Man and his Cake. Winner of the Cake Award. | Claudia Anton/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A vibrant, crowded night market with many people dining at tables filled with food, viewed from above. Warm lights and colorful dishes create a lively atmosphere in an outdoor setting.
Gourmet food festival in China. Winner of the Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration category. | Pingyao Song/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A shepherd with a staff walks through a dusty landscape, guiding a large flock of sheep along a hillside, with sunlight streaming through the haze.
Dusty Journey. Winner of Food in the Field category. | Serkan Dogus/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
Close-up of a stacked sandwich with layers of lettuce, tomato, pickles, sliced salami, cheese, and mustard between slices of brown bread.
Stacked Morning. Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award | Styling: Sarah Ghijselinck | Photo: Sandra Declercq/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A creative arrangement of mushrooms, a red chili, bok choy, an egg, and glassware, with some ingredients balanced atop overturned glasses against a beige textured background.
Raw ingredients of a wine pairing. Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award | Styling: Sarah Ghijselinck | Photo: Sandra Declercq/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A woman wearing a hair net and apron sits at a counter, holding dollar bills. Behind her are papers, lab coats, and various office supplies, suggesting she is in a small business or restaurant setting.
A moment of respite from the line at Hadja Marley, an authentic Senegalese eatery in Brooklyn. This portrait captures the daily rhythm of life on Fulton Street, focusing on the steady presence of the staff and the traditional West African flavours that bring the local community together. The James Beard Foundation Photography Award | Daniel D Kwak/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
Black and white image showing grapes falling into a large circular vat from above, with a person standing at the top center, watching or guiding the process.
Point-of-view shot from inside a traditional kvevri during the 2025 grape harvest in Georgia. Louis Jadot Wine Photographer of the Year – Produce. | Luke Carver/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
Aerial view of a vineyard at sunrise, with rows of grapevines running diagonally, a small pond surrounded by trees, and a group of people working among the vines as sunlight filters through the landscape.
The Hidden Vineyard. Louis Jadot Wine Photographer of the Year – Places. | Chris Elfes/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A person wearing a headlamp stands under a ladder, looking up at a metal bucket suspended from the ceiling, illuminated by a beam of light in an otherwise dark, reddish-toned space.
A wine tank cleaner in Spain. Louis Jadot Wine Photographer of the Year – Overall Winner (and People). | Juan Miguel Ortuño Martinez/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
Four women sit on a bench against a brick wall, smiling and laughing while eating snacks. They appear relaxed and happy, dressed in casual clothes and sunglasses. The photo is black and white.
Four friends on a day out in England. Winner of the On the Phone in support of Action Against Hunger category. | Maggie Jary/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A dark bowl filled with brown soup, with a cooked fish head floating in the center, sits on a dark, textured surface.
Pocached mackrel in broth. Production Paradise Previously Published. | Erik Lafontaine/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A busy outdoor market where vendors and buyers gather around large stacks of leafy vegetables, loaded on bicycles and rickshaws. People are mingling and the scene is lively, surrounded by trees and small buildings.
A large vegetable market in Mahasthangarh, Bangladesh. Winner of unearthed® Food for Sale category. | Kazi Mohammad Golam Quddus/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
Two hands reaching for rustic bread; one takes slices from a basket, the other dips bread into a bowl of stew on a dark table with small dishes of dried chili and a brown cloth.
Dipping Bread into Stew. Winner of the M&S Food Rising Star category. | Sarah-Vanessa Schneider/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A worker covered in white powder wears a protective mask and headscarf, standing beside industrial machinery in a factory setting. The environment appears dusty, with powder on surfaces and in the air.
Portrait of a female miller after processing grains into cornmeal. At Vocational Training Center Irebero, single women are trained as millers. Winner of Politics of Food category. | Glenn Vanderbeke/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A young boy sits on a chair next to a table with several loaves of bread, reaching toward them. The scene is set against a worn, textured wall with a small shelf holding some items above the table.
Little Asilbek touching the hot bread, straight out of the family tandoor in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). Food for the Family supported by The Felix Project. | Michela Balboni and Federico Borella/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
Two waiters in white jackets work behind a dark wood bar inside a vintage, elegant café with ornate lighting, wall art, and shelves of bottles. One waiter stands behind the bar, while the other walks briskly in front.
Campari Barmen, Milan. Winner of World of Drinks category. | Marie-Louise Moutafchieva/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A red gelatin dessert topped with whipped cream and a cherry sits on a dark tablecloth next to a black spoon, against a dark background.
Jelly with a Cherry. Winner of Food Portraiture category. | Danielle Marie/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
An elderly person in period clothing stands in a doorway holding a tray, inside a vintage room with wooden furniture, a bed with a colorful quilt, and a framed portrait on the wall.
Granny’s Welcoming Gift of Love. Granny’s Welcoming Gift of Love. | Kellie Carter/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A close-up of a pear sliced in half, showing its seeds and inner texture. The fruit glows with golden yellow and purple hues against a black background, with light reflecting off its moist surface.
Candied Pear. Winner of The Bimi® Prize. | Anne Mason-Hoerter/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A street food vendor cooks seafood at a colorful market stall in Japan, surrounded by displays of crab, shellfish, and food signs written in Japanese. The scene is lively and full of vibrant colors and textures.
Nishiki Market in Kyoto, Japan. Winner of the Street Food category. | Kara Baird/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A dark purple and a white eggplant lean together inside an ornate, vintage frame, resembling an embrace, with three small striped eggplants in front on a rustic wooden surface. The background is textured and gray.
An eggplant family portrait. MPB Award for Innovation. | Hussam Sleiby/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A woman serves food from a roadside stall beside a river, handing a plate to a man. Industrial cranes, ships, and coal are visible in the misty background, indicating a busy worksite near the water.
An open-air restaurant in Dhaka, Bangladesh, serving low price food to daily laborers. Winner of World Food Programme Food for Life category. | Mithail Afrige Chowdhury/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
An elderly woman in an apron cuts dough for cookies on a wooden board in a cozy kitchen, while an elderly man sits at a table in the background reading a newspaper. Sunlight streams in through a window with flowers on the sill.
Proven Recipe. The Philip Harben Award for Food in Action. | Lehóczki Balázs/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
Close-up of a dark red cocktail in a martini glass with a brown sugar rim, garnished with a slice of red chili pepper, set against a rich red background.
Red Cocktail. RPS Student Food Photographer of the Year. | Lara Zeh/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®
A smiling woman in a kitchen pours coffee from a long-handled copper pot. The counter in front of her is filled with various foods, canned goods, fresh fruit, eggs, and bottles. Shelves with kitchenware are in the background.
A Moment in the Kitchen. Winner of the UK for the UNHCR Food as Home category. | Sadia Sikandar/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®

This year’s global judging panel was tasked with assessing nearly 9,000 entries submitted from over 50 countries around the world. A free-to-enter exhibition of all 203 finalist images will premiere at the Mall Galleries, London, running from Wednesday, June 3 to Sunday, June 7. A selection of the images hand-picked by Fortnum & Mason will be displayed at their iconic store on Piccadilly from Tuesday, June 9.

To see the online gallery of all the 2026 finalists, visit www.worldfoodphotographyawards.com. Entries for the 2027 edition of the competition will open later this year, in September.

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