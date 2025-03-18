Streetwise Red Fox Portrait Wins British Wildlife Photography Awards

Jeremy Gray

A split image: left shows two butterflies amidst green foliage, center features a fox on an urban bridge with buildings and trees, right depicts a snowy landscape with a camouflaged arctic hare.

The winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 are here, showcasing the best in British wildlife, nature, and landscape photography of the past year.

Photographer Simon Withyman took top honors for his fantastic photo of a fox patrolling Bristol, England’s city center. Alongside being named the British Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Withyman’s image, which bested over 13,000 other photos, won the Urban Wildlife category.

“I had been photographing this vixen for three years,” Withyman says. “This streetwise fox was a successful mother and had a family of young mouths to feed. I was instantly drawn to the interesting perspective effect of these railings and wanted to showcase some beauty in this everyday urban scene.”

“The British Wildlife Photography Awards continues to showcase the extraordinary beauty and diversity of Britain’s natural world,” says Will Nicholls, Director of BWPA.

“This year’s competition not only celebrates the artistry and dedication of our photographers but also serves as a powerful reminder of our responsibility to protect these wild spaces. We hope this collection inspires others to appreciate, respect, and safeguard the wildlife that makes Britain so unique,” Nicholls continues.

Alongside Withyman’s overall victory, the competition awarded nine-year-old Jamie Smart the title “Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025” for her beautiful wild portrait of a Eurasian curlew in a field of dandelions.

A curlew with a long, curved beak stands among tall, dewy grass and white wildflowers, creating a serene and natural scene in a sunlit meadow.
© Jamie Smart, Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 | British Wildlife Photography Awards

“It was a very early morning start and a four-hour drive to try to get the early morning light on the plains. As the sun was just coming up over the hill, I noticed how it caught the dandelion clocks and lit them up like little fuzzy lamps everywhere,” Smart says. “I was lining up my camera out of the car window, ready to capture a photo, when I heard a curlew nearby. I scanned the area to try to ﬁnd where they were and found this one wading through the dandelions just in front of me.”

Category Winners

Alongside Withyman and Smart winning overall titles, the competition features 10 categories, each with a winner and a runner-up. All the category winners and runners-up are featured below.

Two butterflies with brown wings and white spots are flying amidst a lush, green background. The image has a dreamy, swirling bokeh effect, creating an artistic and vibrant atmosphere.
© John Waters — Animal Behavior Winner | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
A majestic stag with large antlers stands in a field, calling out while heavy rain pours down. The background is blurred, highlighting the deer's wet, textured fur and the dramatic atmosphere.
© Paul Browning — Animal Behavior Runner-up | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
A brown hare in motion with blurred lines, depicting fast movement, against a vibrant green grassy background.
© David Tipling — Animal Portraits Winner | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
A bird in mid-flight with wings spread widely against a soft blue background. Below, there is a field of pinkish-purple flowers. The bird's feathers are a mix of brown and white.
© Ben Hall — Animal Portraits Runner-up | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
A single orange-yellow flower petal is softly lit against a black background, creating a dramatic and elegant contrast.
© Jacob J. Watson-Howland — Botanical Britain Winner | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
Close-up of a leaf showing a network of veins and cells, resembling a mosaic pattern. The image is dominated by shades of yellow and brown, highlighting the intricate structure and texture of the leaf.
© David Maitland — Botanical Britain Runner-up | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
A black and white underwater scene featuring a group of birds swimming above sea kelp. The image captures the dynamic movement of the birds and the flowing kelp leaves in a serene aquatic environment.
© Mark Kirkland — Black and White Winner | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
Aerial view of a herd of deer scattered across a snowy, textured landscape. The contrast between the dark shapes of the deer and the white snow creates an abstract pattern.
© Mario Suarez Porras — Black and White Runner-up | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
A blue shark swims gracefully underwater, surrounded by a deep blue ocean. Light from the surface reflects, creating ripples in the water. The shark's streamlined body and pointed snout are clearly visible.
© Nicholas More — Coast and Marine Winner | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
A seal swims gracefully underwater in a rocky, illuminated cave. Sunlight streams through the water, creating a vibrant green hue. Smooth stones are scattered on the cave floor, enhancing the serene underwater scene.
© Ben Porter — Coast and Marine Runner-up | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
Snow-covered hills stretch across the landscape under a cloudy sky. A small white animal lies camouflaged in the foreground, blending into the snowy terrain. A winding road and river are visible in the valley below.
© Drew Buckley — Habitat Winner | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
Underwater scene with dense kelp forest and filtered sunlight. A fish swims through the kelp, surrounded by brown and green seaweed. Light creates dappled patterns on the sandy ocean floor.
© Sandra Stalker — Habitat Runner-up | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
Close-up of multiple dragonflies perched on thin branches against a warm, golden-orange backdrop. The silhouettes and delicate wings overlap, creating a dreamy, layered effect with soft focus on surrounding foliage.
© Daniel Trim — Hidden Britain Winner | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
Abstract image featuring bright orange fish swimming amidst a dark, textured underwater environment. The background is a deep blue, creating a vibrant contrast with the orange fish.
© David Maitland — Hidden Britain Runner-up | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
A swan is sitting on cobblestones between two metal posts. In the background, a red bus is blurred in motion, highlighting the contrast between the stillness of the swan and the movement of the bus.
© Paul Goldstein — Urban Wildlife Runner-up | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
A scenic landscape features a lush valley with green trees in the foreground and rolling hills bathed in sunlight. A vibrant rainbow arches across a dramatic, cloudy sky, casting light on the hills and creating a serene and vivid atmosphere.
© James Roddie — Wild Woods Winner | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
Tall, bare trees under a dark night sky. The central tree has a distinctive Y shape, with long, twisting branches reaching upwards. The bark's texture is highlighted by soft lighting, creating a dramatic contrast with the deep blue sky.
© Tim George — Wild Woods Runner-up | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
A gannet with white plumage, black-tipped wings, and a yellowish head soars gracefully against a dark, rocky background. Other gannets are visible perched on the rocks below.
© Kiran Simpson — 12-14 Years Winner | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
A group of pigeons approaches a pile of fries on the ground. The scene is framed from a low angle, looking through what appears to be a paper bag. In the background, there are buildings and shops.
© Ben Lucas — 15-17 Years Winner | British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025

All awarded photos are published in a hardcover coffee table book published by Bird Eye Books, which is available for purchase now on bwpawards.org. The British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026 is now open for entries.

Image credits: All photos courtesy of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

, ,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
British Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Portrait of Evicted Fox Wins 2023 British Wildlife Photography Awards
British Wildlife Photography Awards 2024 winners -- portrait of a brown hare, goose barnacles on a soccer ball, and butterfly on a plant The Breathtaking Winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards
Winning Photos of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2016
Defiant Herring Gull Photo Wins British Photography Awards 2010
Discussion