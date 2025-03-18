Streetwise Red Fox Portrait Wins British Wildlife Photography Awards

The winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 are here, showcasing the best in British wildlife, nature, and landscape photography of the past year.

Photographer Simon Withyman took top honors for his fantastic photo of a fox patrolling Bristol, England’s city center. Alongside being named the British Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Withyman’s image, which bested over 13,000 other photos, won the Urban Wildlife category.

“I had been photographing this vixen for three years,” Withyman says. “This streetwise fox was a successful mother and had a family of young mouths to feed. I was instantly drawn to the interesting perspective effect of these railings and wanted to showcase some beauty in this everyday urban scene.”

“The British Wildlife Photography Awards continues to showcase the extraordinary beauty and diversity of Britain’s natural world,” says Will Nicholls, Director of BWPA.

“This year’s competition not only celebrates the artistry and dedication of our photographers but also serves as a powerful reminder of our responsibility to protect these wild spaces. We hope this collection inspires others to appreciate, respect, and safeguard the wildlife that makes Britain so unique,” Nicholls continues.

Alongside Withyman’s overall victory, the competition awarded nine-year-old Jamie Smart the title “Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025” for her beautiful wild portrait of a Eurasian curlew in a field of dandelions.

“It was a very early morning start and a four-hour drive to try to get the early morning light on the plains. As the sun was just coming up over the hill, I noticed how it caught the dandelion clocks and lit them up like little fuzzy lamps everywhere,” Smart says. “I was lining up my camera out of the car window, ready to capture a photo, when I heard a curlew nearby. I scanned the area to try to ﬁnd where they were and found this one wading through the dandelions just in front of me.”

Category Winners

Alongside Withyman and Smart winning overall titles, the competition features 10 categories, each with a winner and a runner-up. All the category winners and runners-up are featured below.

All awarded photos are published in a hardcover coffee table book published by Bird Eye Books, which is available for purchase now on bwpawards.org. The British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026 is now open for entries.

Image credits: All photos courtesy of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.