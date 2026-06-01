Save Big on Macro Photography Essentials

Looking to upgrade your macro photography kit? These great deals on dedicated macro lenses, ring flashes, tripods, focusing rails, and essential support gear will help you capture better close-up photos.

Macro photography reveals a level of detail that often goes unnoticed, but building a capable setup can quickly become costly once specialized lenses, lighting, and precision support gear are involved.

This roundup brings together current discounts across a wide range of macro-focused equipment, helping reduce the cost of upgrading or expanding your kit. Whether you’re photographing flowers, insects, products, or fine textures, these deals make it easier than ever to step up your setup without paying full price.

Macro Lenses

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 30mm f/3.5 Macro Lens

Olympus, now OM System, designed this compact macro lens as an accessible way to explore close-up photography on the Micro Four Thirds platform. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry in the field while still offering true macro capabilities for photographing flowers, textures, and small subjects. Its short focal length also makes it useful as a general-purpose close-focus lens for everyday photography. The lens is currently available for $300, down from $420.

Panasonic Lumix G Macro 30mm f/2.8 ASPH. Mega O.I.S. Lens

Panasonic’s 30mm Macro pairs close-up performance with built-in optical stabilization, helping photographers maintain sharper results when shooting handheld. The compact design works particularly well with smaller Micro Four Thirds camera bodies and is ideal for photographers looking to experiment with macro photography without investing in larger lenses. At $398, it receives a useful $100 discount.

Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens

The RF 24mm f/1.8 offers an interesting blend of wide-angle coverage and macro capability, making it ideal for environmental close-up photography. It allows photographers to place subjects within their surroundings rather than completely isolate them. Built-in image stabilization and the bright f/1.8 aperture also add versatility for landscape, travel, and low-light photography. It is currently available for $599.

Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens

One of Canon’s most popular RF lenses, the RF 35mm f/1.8 combines everyday usability with close-focusing capabilities. It works equally well as a walkaround lens and a tool for capturing detail-rich close-up subjects. The image stabilization system further improves versatility for both photography and video work. It is now discounted to $499.

Nikon Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 Macro Lens

Nikon’s compact Z-mount macro lens delivers true 1:1 reproduction while maintaining a portable form factor. It is particularly well suited to tabletop photography, product work, and controlled close-up environments where photographers can work closer to subjects. At $667, it offers a modest but welcome discount.

Zeiss Touit 50mm f/2.8M Macro Lens

Zeiss brings its renowned optical design expertise to close-up photography with the Touit 50mm Macro. Known for excellent sharpness, contrast, and color rendering, the lens is designed for photographers who place image quality above all else. It is currently available for $849, down from $999.

Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM Lens

The RF 85mm f/2 stands out as both a portrait lens and a macro lens, making it one of the more versatile options in Canon’s lineup. The focal length provides a comfortable working distance for close-up subjects while also delivering attractive background separation for portraits. The current sale drops the price to $589.

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS Pro Lens

Widely regarded as one of the best macro lenses for Micro Four Thirds photographers, the 90mm Pro offers exceptional magnification and image stabilization. The longer focal length provides valuable working distance when photographing insects and other sensitive subjects. It is currently discounted by $250 to $1,550.

Panasonic Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro Lens

This L-Mount macro lens delivers true life-size reproduction while maintaining a relatively compact design for a 100mm optic. The focal length is ideal for flowers, insects, and product photography where photographers benefit from additional subject distance. It is currently available for $998.

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM Lens

Canon’s flagship RF macro lens combines professional optics with enhanced magnification beyond traditional 1:1 reproduction. It is equally capable in portrait and macro applications, making it one of the most versatile premium lenses available for the RF system. The lens is currently discounted to $1,249.

Nikon Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro Lens

The Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is Nikon’s flagship macro lens for the Z system and is widely respected for its sharpness and optical performance. The longer focal length provides a comfortable working distance for insects and other living subjects, while vibration reduction helps maintain sharp results. It is currently reduced to $897 from $1,147.

Panasonic Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro O.I.S. Lens

Although primarily known as a versatile standard zoom, Panasonic’s 24-105mm f/4 also offers strong close-focusing capabilities, making it useful for casual macro photography. For photographers who want one lens capable of landscapes, portraits, travel, and close-up subjects, it remains a compelling option. It is now available for $1,198.

AstrHori 120mm f/2.8 2X Macro Lens

The AstrHori 120mm is built specifically for serious macro enthusiasts who want magnification beyond life size. Its 2X reproduction capability allows photographers to capture details beyond what many standard macro lenses can achieve. At $277, it represents one of the most affordable paths into high-magnification macro photography.

Macro Lighting

Bolt VM-1010 TTL Macro Flash

Dedicated macro lighting can dramatically improve image quality, and the Bolt VM-1010 offers an affordable entry point. The flash is designed specifically for close-up work where controlling shadows and illuminating tiny subjects becomes critical. At just $50, it receives one of the largest percentage discounts in the roundup.

Godox MF-R76C TTL Macro Ring Flash

Ring flashes remain a popular choice for macro photographers thanks to their even illumination and ability to reduce harsh shadows. The MF-R76C provides TTL functionality while delivering balanced lighting for insects, flowers, products, and scientific photography. It is currently discounted to $259.

Godox Witstro Ring Flash AR400

The AR400 offers significantly more power than many traditional macro ring flashes, making it useful for photographers working outdoors or with more demanding subjects. Its circular light pattern helps maintain consistent illumination across close-up scenes. It is currently available for $449.

Nikon R1 Wireless Close-Up Speedlight System

Nikon’s R1 system remains a favorite among macro photographers who prefer directional lighting to traditional ring-flash setups. The wireless design allows photographers to position lights creatively around subjects for greater depth and texture. It is currently discounted to $396.

Nikon R1C1 Wireless Close-Up Speedlight System

The R1C1 builds on Nikon’s close-up lighting system, offering additional capabilities and greater flexibility. It remains one of the most comprehensive dedicated macro lighting solutions available for Nikon photographers. The current sale drops the price to $635, representing a substantial $300 discount.

Godox V1 Flash

While not exclusively a macro flash, the Godox V1 is widely used by macro photographers thanks to its round head design and compatibility with a variety of modifiers. It serves equally well for portraits, events, and close-up photography. The flash is currently discounted to $199.

Impact Quikbox Micro On-Camera Softbox

Small light modifiers can make a dramatic difference in macro photography, helping soften shadows and reduce harsh reflections. The compact Quikbox Micro is designed specifically for on-camera flash use and folds down for easy transport. It is currently available for just $23.

Genaray Mochi On-Camera Mini RGB Light Panel Kit

Continuous lighting has become increasingly popular for macro photography, particularly among hybrid creators capturing both photos and video. This two-light RGB kit provides flexible lighting options in an extremely compact package. It is currently discounted to $90.

Genaray RGB-CP425-PIX Compact On-Camera RGB LED Light Panel

This compact RGB light offers photographers additional creative flexibility when illuminating close-up subjects. Adjustable color options make it useful for both practical lighting and creative effects. The current sale lowers the price to $100.

Macro Tripods & Accessories

Impact 5-in-1 Collapsible Circular Reflector with Handles

Reflectors remain one of the most affordable ways to improve lighting quality in macro photography. This compact 22-inch reflector can bounce, diffuse, or block light, making it a valuable addition to any macro kit. It is currently available for under $20.

SmallRig All-in-One Video Kit with 75mm Macro Lens Kit

Designed for smartphone creators and content producers, this SmallRig kit combines support accessories with a dedicated macro lens attachment. It offers an affordable way to explore close-up photography and video without investing in a dedicated camera system. It is currently discounted to $135.

Oben Macro Focusing Rail (Long)

Focusing rails are among the most useful accessories for serious macro photographers, allowing precise forward and backward camera movement without disturbing composition. This level of control is especially important in focus-stacking workflows. The rail is currently available for $90.

Oben GH3W-15 3-Way Geared Head with Macro Rail Kit

This combination kit pairs a geared head with dedicated macro focusing rails, giving photographers precise control over camera positioning and focus adjustments. It is particularly valuable for product photography, focus stacking, and studio macro work. The current sale price lowers it to $320.

Vanguard VEO3+ 303ABS Aluminium Tripod with Ball Head

A stable tripod remains one of the most important tools in macro photography, especially when working at higher magnifications. Vanguard’s VEO3+ provides a flexible center column design that makes positioning cameras for close-up subjects much easier. It is currently discounted to $250.

Falcam TreeRoot Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Travel Tripod

Falcam’s TreeRoot tripod balances portability and stability, making it attractive for macro photographers who frequently work outdoors. The carbon fiber construction helps keep weight down while maintaining the rigidity needed for close-up photography. It is now available for $387.

Gitzo Systematic Series 3 Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Ball Head

Gitzo’s Systematic line is widely regarded as one of the premier tripod systems available for professional photographers. The combination of carbon-fiber construction and a high-end ball head makes this a serious support solution for demanding macro, landscape, and commercial photography. At $1,299, it receives a substantial $401 discount.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: Panasonic, Canon, Nikon, OM System, Olympus, AstrHori, ZEISS, Godox, Bolt, Oben, Impact, Falcam, Vanguard, Gitzo, SmallRig, and Genaray. Images created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.