Acer’s Three New Monitors Are Made for Photographers and Videographers

A trio of new Acer monitors each offers compelling features for photographers and video editors, especially the high-end ProDesigner PE320QXT, a 31.5-inch 6K touchscreen monitor with impressive color accuracy and HDR capabilities.

Starting with the priciest and highest-end of the three new Acer displays, the PE320QXT, it is a 31.5-inch 16:9 Quantum-Dot IPS panel with 6016 x 3384 (6K) resolution at 60 Hz. While it is not the largest, highest-res. or fastest display on the market, it promises an attractive blend of features for visual artists at a relatively competitive $1,499 price point.

The 31.5-inch 6K monitor has a maximum brightness of 600 nits (HDR600-certified) and high-end color accuracy. The monitor is Calman-verified, promising Delta E<1 and 99% coverage in both adobe rgb dci-p3 color spaces. [caption id =attachment_856219 align="aligncenter" width="800" ] Acer ProDesigner PE320QXT 6K Touchscreen Display[/caption]

It’s also a touchscreen with 10-point touch support, and the PE320QXT works with MPP 2.0 tilt-enabled stylus pens, letting photographers edit their photos using a pen or their fingers. Acer’s Creator Hub lets users adjust the color space to fit their project, and the display features an integrated 8-megapixel webcam and speakers.

As for ports, the Acer ProDesigner PE320QXT features a headphone jack, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

Users who prefer a faster panel may like the Acer ProDesigner PE270K 27-inch 4K monitor. The $450 display is smaller and offers less resolution, but it displays a 4K UHD image at up to 144Hz and has a one-millisecond response time.

It remains very color accurate for photographers, still delivering 99% Adobe RGB coverage. DCI-P3 gamut coverage drops slightly to 96%. It’s also not specifically an HDR panel, although it still has HDR400 certification with its 400-nit max brightness.

Like the PE320QXT, the PE270K is Calman-verified and promises Delta E<1 accuracy. rounding out the trio of new acer monitors is pe160w, a portable display. it 16-inch wuxga oled panel designed for on-the-go use and to be connected laptop or tablet. says photographers videographers who need edit on move. [caption id =attachment_856222 align =aligncenter width =800 ] Acer ProDesigner PE160W[/caption]

The 1920 x 1200-pixel panel offers a Delta E<2 color accuracy and covers 95% of the dci-p3 gamut. brightness tops out at 300 nits, so it may not perform well in bright outdoor conditions. [product_button type =new,used term="Acer ProDesigner PE160W" ]features an hdmi 1.4 port a pair usb-c 3.2 gen 1 ports for connectivity. acer pe160w is available to preorder $249.99. all three new prodesigner monitors are exclusively through b&h united states, says they will begin shipping june. pe270k slated ship on june 1, pe320qxt 8, portable 22. global markets.

Image credits: Acer