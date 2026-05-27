A Streaming Service Made Up Entirely of AI-Generated Shows is About to Launch

Digital asset platform Artlist is launching Artlist TV, a streaming platform that appears to be exclusively populated by AI-generated shows.

Artlist TV is launching on June 1 and promises “original series, premium creator content, and cinematic stories you won’t find anywhere else.” Much of the content is produced by Artlist to “showcase the cinematic capabilities” of the AI tools and assets available on Artlist.

Filmmaker Jakob Owens says on Instagram he was alerted to the streaming platform when a friend of his sent him a video of a giant billboard in Los Angeles advertising Artlist TV.

“So it’s an AI streaming platform with content created on their AI platform,” says Owens. “The content will be completely populated by AI content created through their website, the AI platform, and all the tools they have on Artlist.”

Owens then watched the trailer for ‘Terrible People,’ which is the show being advertised on the billboard in L.A. “What even is this?” he asks in exasperation.

‘Terrible People’ is described as a “dark comedy” about a PR specialist “cleaning up after the worst people in the world.” Other shows include ‘Deception,’ about a woman who disappears onstage during an illusionist’s act; and ‘The Sequence,’ which is about a man who begins experiencing memories that don’t belong to him.

“I say this with all due respect: I hope this fails miserably.” – Jacob Owens.

The comments on YouTube are also skeptical. “Can’t believe this is real,” writes BriGuyThompson beneath the ‘Terrible People’ trailer. “What a disappointment coming from a company that made its money from actual creatives just to turn around and make this slop. Gross.”

“AI ‘acting’ is still terrible,” another writes under ‘The Sequence’ trailer. “The look is getting there for sure. But it’s still too cringe to watch even the trailer to the end.”

Artlist claims it has over 50 million users. It is well-known for offering digital assets, including stock footage, templates, music, plugins, and special effects. But in recent years, it has pivoted toward AI, including offering an AI voiceover generator in 2024.