Trump Mobile’s Gold T1 Smartphone Set to Begin Shipping After Months of Delays

Trump Mobile’s gold-colored T1 smartphones are set to begin shipping this week, nine months later than originally planned, with the devices reportedly preloaded with Truth Social.

The Trump family launched cellular company Trump Mobile in June 2025 alongside its first smartphone, the T1, which was priced at $499. The phone features a flashy gold design with a large American flag on the back. At the time of the T1’s debut last year, Trump Mobile claimed that the smartphone would include a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole front-facing camera, along with a triple rear camera system.

At launch, a banner on the company’s website stated: “Our MADE IN THE USA ‘T1 Phone’ is available for pre-order now.” However, Trump Mobile later removed claims that the device would be manufactured in the United States after questions were raised about whether a $499 smartphone could realistically be produced domestically at that price point.

The T1 was originally scheduled for release in August of last year, but faced multiple delays. It was first postponed to October and then delayed again. Trump Mobile has now confirmed that pre-ordered units will begin shipping to customers this week.

The phone reportedly includes Truth Social pre-installed and features an American flag on the back with 11 stripes instead of the standard 13, according to a report by NBC News. Customers who pre-order the T1 are required to pay a $100 refundable deposit and join a waitlist for the $499 device, which NBC News describes as a “promotional price.” The service is also paired with a $47.45 monthly plan.

While earlier marketing suggested the device would be “Made in the USA,” the company has since shifted its language. Trump Mobile CEO Pat O’Brien tells USA Today that the phones are being “assembled” in the United States and would rely mostly on components produced domestically. Current marketing materials describe the device more generally as being “designed with American values in mind” and “shaped by American innovation,” and also reference support from “American teams” involved in design and quality control.