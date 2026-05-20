Social Media Platforms Must Now Remove Sexual Deepfakes Within 48 Hours

A federal law requiring online platforms to remove sexual deepfakes and other nonconsensual intimate images within 48 hours has officially come into effect.

In May, President Donald Trump signed the Take It Down Act, legislation designed to hold social media companies and online platforms responsible for hosting AI-generated sexually explicit deepfake content.

The law makes it a crime to share nonconsensual intimate imagery online, including so-called “revenge porn” and sexually explicit AI-generated images or videos depicting another person without their consent. It also requires online platforms to remove this imagery or risk financial penalties.

As of Tuesday, the law is fully in force, meaning online platforms are legally required to remove nonconsensual intimate images within 48 hours after a report is made. Companies that fail to comply may face civil penalties of up to $53,088 per violation.

The Take It Down Act is the first federal law specifically aimed at addressing nonconsensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated ones. Before the legislation was introduced, people trying to remove these images often faced limited options.

According to a report by CNN, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who co-authored the bill with Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, says in a statement that the provisions now taking effect mean tech companies “can no longer turn a blind eye to these horrifying abuses on social media.”

The law will be enforced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which last week sent warning letters to major technology companies and online platforms about compliance requirements. Those contacted included major social media services such as Meta, Snapchat, TikTok, and X, as well as technology, gaming, and dating platforms. According to the FTC, the law applies to businesses that “primarily provides a forum for user-generated content or regularly publishes, curates, hosts, or furnishes intimate content shared without consent.”

Platforms covered by the law must provide straightforward instructions so users can easily request the removal of intimate content. Once a report is submitted, the platform has up to 48 hours to decide whether the request is valid. If it determines that it is, the company must remove both the reported image or video and any identical copies within the same 48-hour period.

The FTC has also launched TakeItDown.ftc.gov, a website where people can report platforms that fail to remove intimate imagery or make the reporting process difficult.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.