Fujifilm Is Taking Instax on the Road With a Summer Tour

Fujifilm is taking its Instax brand on the road this summer with the launch of the 2026 Instax Capture the Joy Tour, a nationwide experiential event designed to give consumers hands-on access to the company’s instant cameras and smartphone printers.

Announced by Fujifilm North America Corporation, the multi-city tour will travel across the United States throughout the summer, bringing interactive Instax-themed installations, live demonstrations, photo opportunities, and giveaways to parks, festivals, concerts, and public spaces.

The tour officially begins May 22 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and will continue through September with additional stops planned across the country.

An Interactive Instax Experience on the Road

At each stop, Fujifilm will construct a large Instax-branded dome centered on a colorful, road-trip-inspired theme. Inside and outside the installation, visitors will be able to try out a variety of Instax instant cameras and smartphone printers while creating prints in real time.

Fujifilm says the goal of the experience is to encourage creativity, spontaneity, and self-expression through hands-on interaction with the brand’s products.

According to Ashley Reeder Morgan, vice president of Consumer Products at Fujifilm North America Corporation, the tour was specifically designed to allow both longtime Instax fans and newcomers to experience the products firsthand in a playful environment.

“Instax products are all about self-expression, and that was top of mind for us when designing and planning the Capture the Joy Tour for 2026,” said Ashley Reeder Morgan, vice president, Consumer Products, Fujifilm North America Corporation.

“Through the tour, both Instax brand fans and those who may be new to the brand can have the opportunity to touch, try and create with our products onsite, giving them a chance to utilize the bright, colorful surroundings we’re bringing to have fun, connect with each other and create some really special Instax prints.”

Guests will also be able to customize Instax film, explore themed displays, and create instant prints to take home during the event.

Tour Stops Include Festivals, Parks, and Public Events

Fujifilm says the 2026 Capture the Joy Tour will appear at a mix of musical events, public plazas, festivals, sporting events, and high-traffic outdoor destinations throughout the summer season.

The first announced stops include:

Asbury Park , New Jersey — May 22 to May 25

, New Jersey — May 22 to May 25 Seaport Courtyard , Boston, Massachusetts — May 29 to May 31

, Boston, Massachusetts — May 29 to May 31 Bryant Park , New York City — June 9

, New York City — June 9 Summerfest , Milwaukee, Wisconsin — June 18 to June 20

, Milwaukee, Wisconsin — June 18 to June 20 Summerfest, Milwaukee, Wisconsin — June 25 to June 27

Fujifilm says additional tour locations will be announced later this summer.

Instax Giveaway Launches Alongside the Tour

Alongside the in-person events, Fujifilm is also launching a sweepstakes promotion allowing fans to win an Instax mini 13 instant camera prize package.

The company says the giveaway is intended to extend the “Capture the Joy” campaign to fans who may not be able to attend a tour stop in person.

Fujifilm Continues Expanding the Instax Brand

The nationwide tour reflects Fujifilm’s continued investment in the Instax ecosystem, which has grown significantly beyond traditional instant cameras in recent years to include smartphone printers, hybrid digital models, accessories, and social-focused printing experiences.

The company has increasingly positioned Instax products around lifestyle photography, events, travel, and creator culture, particularly among younger audiences seeking more tangible, shareable photo experiences.

For Fujifilm, the Capture the Joy Tour also serves as a direct way to connect with consumers while showcasing how Instax products fit into everyday social experiences and creative expression.

The 2026 Instax Capture the Joy Tour officially begins May 22, 2026, in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and is scheduled to continue through September with additional stops planned nationwide.

Image credits: Fujifilm