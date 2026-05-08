Sony Teams-Up With TSMC to Develop Its Next-Gen Image Sensors

Sony and chip manufacturing giant TSMC have entered into a preliminary agreement to co-develop a Japan-based sensor fabrication facility with the goal of producing the next generation of image sensors.

The two companies today announced what they are calling a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form a strategic partnership for the co-development and co-manufacturing of image sensors. The proposed joint venture would feature Sony as the majority and controlling shareholder, allowing it to set up the facility in a newly constructed fabrication facility in Koshi City, Kumamoto Prefecture — that is one of the most southern regions of Japan on the island of Kyushu.

The joint venture would rely on Sony’s experience with sensor design, combined with TSMC’s manufacturing acumen, to create sensors with enhanced performance over what is available today.

The two companies say that the partnership would also look to explore emerging opportunities outside of sensor development, such as physical AP applications in cars and robotics.

“Building on the trust cultivated through our long-standing collaboration with TSMC, I am delighted that we have reached an agreement to advance our partnership to a new stage,” Shinji Sashida, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, says. “This JV is a significant initiative that brings together the strengths of both companies and aims to drive further advancement in technology and business within the next-generation image sensor field. Building on this JV, Sony intends to further strengthen its business operations with a focus on creating high added value. Rooted in the Sony Spirit that has guided us since our founding, we intend to continue to take on the challenge of creating new markets through unprecedented ideas and distinctive technologies.”

“Sony has been our long-time partner in the CMOS image sensor business. We are excited to elevate our collaboration to the next level, which represents a key step forward in driving future sensing technology in the AI era,” TSMC Senior Vice President and Deputy Co-COO, Dr. Kevin Zhang, says. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment and mutual vision of leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to deliver leading sensing technology and products. We look forward to working closely together to achieve impactful results and create lasting value for all stakeholders.”

Sony and TSMC are looking at all investment options now before moving with a definitive, legally binding agreement to partner. That includes capital investment from Sony’s Nagasaki plant as well as support from the Japanese government.

According to reports from Engadget and Bloomberg, this move is an attempt by Sony to reduce its in-house manufacturing scope by sharing it with TSMC.

“The joint venture with TSMC will be our first step to becoming fab-light,” Sony Chief Executive Officer Hiroki Totoki told analysts, Bloomberg reports. “Until now, we have handled everything in-house, from R&D to manufacturing, but going forward, we hope to advance manufacturing not only on our own but also by bringing in partners.”

Reducing how much Sony personally manufactures and pivoting to intellectual property is apparently a goal for Totoki, who has already made a similar move by partnering its Bravia television line with TCL.