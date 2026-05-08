Live Puppy Cam Lets You Watch Future Sled Dogs at an Alaskan National Park

The puppy cam at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska went live this week, giving the public a chance to watch these famed sled dogs as they grow up to become future canine rangers.

Sled dog teams at Denali National Park date back to 1922 and have been an integral part of the park’s landscape for over a century. Sled dogs at the Alaska park are working rangers, helping scientists and staff by providing transport in harsh winter conditions, monitoring conditions, helping establish winter routes, and carrying heavy supplies where motorized vehicles aren’t allowed.

Denali National Park’s latest litter of sled dogs — Sequoia, Mammoth, Rainier, Teton, and Mesa — were born on March 30. The puppies are named after various national parks in celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Another pup named Acadia will soon join the team from a partner kennel.

On Tuesday, the Denali National Park puppy cam went live, offering viewers a close-up view of five of the six Alaskan husky puppies as they continue to grow. Viewers can observe the dogs as they develop, interact, learn new skills, and form close bonds with their ranger handlers.

“Denali’s newest sled dog puppy cam is now live! It’s a front-row seat to the next generation of working dogs in action! This year’s litter comes with a national park twist,” the National Park Service (NPS) and Denali National Park and Preserve write on Instagram.

They add: “Warning: Watching webcam may cause sudden bouts of ‘aww’ and your work productivity may drop to 0%.”

According to the NPS, Denali’s sled dogs are working rangers, carrying on a 100-plus-year tradition of helping protect the park’s vast wilderness. From hauling supplies to patrolling remote terrain, these dogs are essential to operations in one of the wildest places in America. In winter, the sled dogs cover around 1,500 miles across the park.

“These are the only sled dogs in the United States that help protect a national park and the wildlife, scenery, and wilderness therein, and it has been this way since the birth of the park,” the NPS says.

The Puppy Cam at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska can be watched here.