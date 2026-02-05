Sled Dog Steals 360 Camera, Hits Record, and Hides It

They say never work with children or animals: A sled dog in the Arctic Circle gave credence to that sentiment when it ran away with a photographer’s $700 360-degree camera.

A reporter and photographer working in Greenland was mystified when the Insta360 camera disappeared. “We were working with dog sledders in Greenland in the Arctic Circle when we realized that one of our cameras had gone missing,” says AP’s European Security Correspondent Emma Burrows. “And Zhenya, AP’s photographer and I, racked our brains, we looked high and low, and we couldn’t find it.”

The pair independently concluded that a dog must have taken the device. They resumed their search, but this time focusing it on the canines.

“I saw some dogs running away from the point where we both thought we’d last seen the camera lying on the floor,” says Burrows. “There, amazingly, on the ground was lying the 360-degree camera. What’s even more amazing is that the dog had hit record.”

The sled dog picked up the $700 Insta360 camera “like an expensive chew toy” before running away with it while capturing some amusing footage. The good boy then hides his new toy beneath a sled. Fortunately for Burrows and Zhenya, the dog brought the camera back out; they may never have found it otherwise.

The camera is apparently fine, bar a few teeth marks on the body. One photographer in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Park didn’t get off so lightly when a lion walked off with a telephoto lens. Another photographer who similarly dropped her lens in the Mashatu Game Reserve, did manage to retrieve her Canon 7D and Canon 100-400mm after a lioness walked off with it. But there were two large tooth marks, which she decided to keep as a souvenir.

Mammals aren’t the only anials known to steal cameras: A thieving crab stole a diver’s 360 camera and attempted to run away with it before being thwarted, while a parrot in New Zealand flew away with a tourist family’s GoPro camera before capturing some wonderful views of a national park.

