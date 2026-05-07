Harman has announced that it is bringing its ISO 50 Ilford Pan F Plus film to both 4×5 and 8×10 sheet film, giving large format photographers access to this film for the first time.

This has been a heck of a week for large format film photographers. OptiColour expanded its large format offerings with OptiColour 200 now available in 4×5, 5×7, and 8×10 sheet film. Almost simultaneously, Kodak recommitted to large format with its newly-rebranded Kodak Ektapan, Kodak Ektacolor Pro, and Kodak Tri-X, all of which are also available in 4×5, 5×7, and 8×10 formats.

Now Ilford’s ISO 50 Ilford Pan F Plus will give large format photographers an exceptionally fine-grain, high-contrast black and white option.

“Renowned for its ultra-fine grain, exceptional sharpness, rich contrast, and beautiful tonal range, Ilford Pan F Plus has long been a favorite among photographers shooting landscapes, studio photography, portraits, and fashion,” Ilford says. “While the film has been available for decades in 35mm and 120 roll film formats, this marks the first time photographers can enjoy Pan F Plus in sheet film sizes. As one of the oldest continuously manufactured black and white film emulsions in the world, ILFORD PAN F PLUS is known for delivering outstanding detail, smooth tonal gradation, and beautiful high contrast.”

Pan F Plus joins HP5 Plus, FP4 Plus, Delta 100, and Ortho Plus in Ilford’s library of professional-level black and white sheet films.

“While the film has existed for many years in 35mm and 120 formats, a sheet film version has been on the wish list for film photographers for a long time. In fact, it is possibly the single most requested product we have, so I’m delighted to say we have listened and we have finally been able to deliver this on behalf of the film photography community,” Giles Branthwaite, Sales & Marketing Director at HARMAN Technology, says.

“Ilford Pan F Plus is our oldest emulsion, and we know it is especially popular for genres such as fashion, portraiture, and landscapes, where light can be controlled and its extremely fine grain and gorgeous tones really come into their own.”

The new large format sheet film is available starting today. While prices will vary depending on region and retailer, a 4×5 pack of 25 sheets costs about $88 while an 8×10 pack of 25 sheets costs about $275.

Image credits: Harman Technologies