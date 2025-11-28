DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Review: A Smart, Well-Rounded Smartphone Gimbal

This is DJI’s second gimbal within 12 months, following the Osmo Mobile 7P, and it can be viewed as something of a correction. That’s not to denigrate the OM7P, which remains a very capable gimbal unto itself, but the $159 Osmo Mobile 8 addresses numerous shortcomings of its predecessor.

The gimbal space is more cutthroat than it’s been in a while, largely spurred by tighter competition between a myriad of Chinese brands, like Insta360, Hohem, Zhiyun, and others. Vloggers have never had it so good. The previous OM7P introduced the Multifunction Module to handle subject tracking, and its successor takes a couple of useful lateral steps.

DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Review: Familiar Design

If DJI did indeed just take the mold of the OM7P and make a few alterations, then that’s exactly how it feels holding the OM8. It even looks that way, making it easy to confuse the two. Even the Multifunction Module looks the same.

The gimbal weighs about the same (370 grams), uses the same style motor, has the same handle, button/joystick/dial placement, retractable tripod, and battery. DJI also brings back the 8.46-inch extendable rod and retains the magnetic phone clamp. From sheer appearance alone, this looks every bit an iterative change.

So, what’s different? The motor can now rotate 360 degrees without restrictions, resolving a key limitation from the previous model. There’s a counterweight mounting hole on the roll motor to help balance the gimbal in case you want to use external lenses, filters, or heavier cases that might otherwise throw it off. No weights come in the box; you need to buy them separately — and only from DJI. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to test this out.

Interestingly, next to the counterweight hole is a new USB-C port that acts as a passthrough charging method when using the small included cable to charge the phone from the gimbal’s battery. It may also be there to accommodate a newer module that doesn’t need to solely attach to the mounting clamp, but that’s just my own speculation. I just think it’s possible because DJI has a separate $20 OM Magnetic Quick Release Mount that sheds the weight of the clamp and enables MagSafe-capable phones to attach directly. You place one end on the phone, and the other snaps into the OM8’s slot.

It’s hard to tell if the magnet is stronger or not. I repeatedly attached the clamp and Quick Release Mount to both gimbals, but couldn’t tell if there was a significant difference. It’s a strong magnet to begin with, so I’m not complaining, but I admittedly felt a little more nervous using the quick release over the mounting clamp.

The handle also now includes an NFC chip on the side that enables quicker pairing with phones. However, DJI utilizes the chip more for Apple’s DockKit pairing, which enables subject tracking in Apple’s camera app and other third-party iOS camera apps.

I should also note the OM8 works seamlessly with DJI’s wireless mics: Mic 2, Mic 3, and Mic Mini. Given the distance and ambient noise when using this handheld, capturing clearer audio with a wireless mic makes a world of difference.

DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Review: Setup and Controls

Setup doesn’t generally change. Unfold the OM8’s arm, and it’s ready to go once paired with a phone. The DJI Mimo app is still easier to install on iPhone because it’s available in the App Store, whereas Android users have to download the APK from DJI’s website (a QR code is included in the box). I already had the app on my Android phone but still had to download the file to trigger the update to the latest version. Fortunately, some updates download without that process, so it’s not all bad.

Once done, it pairs pretty easily with the gimbal. After that, it’s likely either the gimbal or module needs a firmware update — also straightforward. I ran into some trouble with this when setting it up during a trip to China, but it was fine once I was back home in Canada.

Again, this felt like I was setting up the OM7P all over again, so I could appreciate the continuity from that standpoint. The same video tutorials are available for the OM8, only this time they cover some of the newer features, including the new 360-degree rotation and DockKit tracking. If you’re new to gimbals or you have a much older Osmo model, it’s worth going through the six videos to catch the nuances involved, especially for the different ActiveTrack methods.

Not that the control scheme changes a whole lot. The small display shows Bluetooth status, along with battery life and the gimbal mode. All four automated modes come back. Pan Tilt Follow (PTF) remains the default, only this time it isn’t blocked by any mechanics, letting it follow a subject by panning all around in both horizontal pan and roll. Pan Follow (PF) can do this, too, albeit without any tilt or roll involved. FPV, on the other hand, can’t keep up with a subject walking around the OM8 despite the mode being more unfettered. This is also the case with SpinShot’s spinning effect.

Those latter two modes are actually better suited to manual control, so while you can freely turn the gimbal all around with the joystick, you also have to be stable when framing the subject. Part of the problem is that the OM8 and its module tend to lose focus on the subject’s movement depending on how and where they move. A slow pace is generally fine, but sudden, fast movements can throw off tracking to the point where it struggles to reacquire.

DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Review: Stabilization and Tracking

Stabilization has its own nuances and since DJI changed little to the overall heft and footprint, the same caveats apply to the OM8. For one, the built-in tripod legs aren’t sturdy enough to keep a shot stable in breezy conditions when used hands-free. If it’s windy, forget about it. The standard thread at the bottom of the grip is a better option to secure on a tripod, leading to far better results.

Fortunately, tracking a subject in a busier space is a little easier when manually selecting it by tapping the face-detection box onscreen. This locks onto that particular person (or dog or cat) and sticks with them so long as they’re visible in the frame. The motor will move to stick with them, except reacquiring the subject is hit or miss, often requiring that you tap again to confirm ActiveTrack is active.

What’s neat is that the DockKit integration enables you to stay on a subject while switching lenses on the iPhone. Its wide and telephoto lenses work through a feature called Dual Lens Boost to maintain focus and tracking. If they slip out of the frame with the telephoto, the OM8 can apply a tracking box onto the subject by moving to find them with the main camera. It’s slick but not immune to giving up if said subject keeps appearing and disappearing, though an interesting implementation, nonetheless. It just won’t work the same way on Android phones.

Despite that, there is some extra wiggle room for creativity. The OM8’s extender rod is nice but attach the gimbal to something like DJI’s long 2.5-meter Extended Carbon Fiber Selfie Stick, and things get really interesting. While it’s risky to go the full length because you have no way to reorient the phone or fix tracking issues, it offers cool perspectives if you set it up right. The only thing is, unlike the DJI Osmo 360 that removes the stick from the resulting photo or video, it’s evident in the frame if you try this combination to take selfies. Still, there’s enough creative license here to try things out if you have all the components.

DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Review: A Sign of Things to Come

The OM8 feels like a bridge device to me. It brings in elements the previous OM7P should’ve included (as evidenced by the quicker product cycle), yet still relies very heavily on the DJI Mimo app. The Multifunction Module is also reliant on the mounting clamp, which creates its own limitations when it comes to case thickness and positioning.

My sense is that an Osmo Mobile 8 Pro is coming to address some of this, perhaps opening things up further for tracking in third-party apps, as well as LOG recording and remote control. I’m just speculating, mind you, but DJI seems to like the form factor it’s created, choosing to tweak and improve the user experience however it can.

The good thing is that the form factor makes the OM8 easy to transport and travel with. So long as your phone isn’t too heavy or thick, you should have no problem pulling it all together to capture something interesting.

Are There Alternatives?

The fact the OM8 is a gimbal that works with phones is convenient because it’s then easy to work on or share the footage right after. But if that’s not all that important, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is an intriguing alternative given its smaller footprint and flexible options. I can see why YouTubers and journalists use it often.

As for other gimbals, the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is similarly priced and includes Apple DockKit functionality. The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra has a similar footprint, includes a separate tracking module, and also features a small detachable monitor with live view for more remote control. There’s no DockKit integration here, but Hohem suggests its tracker is more than good enough with third-party apps. I’m testing this gimbal out now, so I will see how true that is.

For something more serious, Hohem’s iSteady M7 is double the price but takes everything up a notch, including more advanced object detection and tracking, a larger 500-gram payload, and a detachable remote with a larger 1.4-inch touchscreen.

Zhiyun undercuts the competition with its $99 Smooth Ultra, a gimbal that includes a tracking module, wireless remote with built-in mic (no screen), and integrated fill light with 226 lux.

Should You Buy It?

Only if you really value the tweaks and upgrades. The Osmo Mobile 7P is the same design, otherwise, and competitors offer more for the same or less money, so it largely depends on what your workflow needs most. DJI’s integration is tighter, as you learn very quickly when using its mics, but the lack of remote control hurts the OM8 when it comes to expanding creativity from all possible angles.