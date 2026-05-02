Powerful Portraits Show Perpetrators and Victims of Rwandan Genocide Posing Together

The 1994 genocide in Rwanda was one of the most intimate and large-scale acts of violence of the 20th century. In just 100 days, between 800,000 and one million people were killed, mainly Tutsis but also Hutus. Perpetrators were neighbors, teachers, church leaders, even family members, who attacked face-to-face with machetes, clubs, and spears.

Blood Bonds: Reconciliation in Post-Genocide Rwanda is a recent photobook by photographer Jan Banning and journalist Dick Wittenberg, with an essay on forgiveness by philosopher Marjan Slob. It addresses the genocide in Rwanda, the reconciliation programs that followed, and presents 18 joint portraits of survivors and perpetrators.

The photographs show unlikely pairs of former enemies: a survivor of violence and the perpetrator who harmed them or their family. They live in the same villages, share daily life, and in some cases describe each other as friends or even family. “We live on the same hill. I hear her when she calls me,” says Alphonse, who murdered Liberatha’s brother but now helps care for her.

The book not only recalls these events but also places them in the longer history of tensions between Hutus and Tutsis, colonial manipulation, ethnic propaganda, and civil war.

After the genocide, survivors, perpetrators, and bystanders had to live together again. The Rwandan state pursued justice through the gacaca (pronounced: katschatscha): more than 12,000 village courts tried over one million suspects. The aim was to punish crimes, reveal truths to help restore communities. But trials also reopened fear and resentment, leaving many with scars that law alone could not heal.

Alongside gacaca, community-based sociotherapy was developed, known as Mvura Nkuvure — “I heal you, you heal me.” In weekly group sessions, survivors and perpetrators sing, talk, and share stories, gradually building trust. Since 2005, more than 115,000 people have taken part in Rwanda. The method has since been applied in Liberia, Congo, Uganda, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.

Blood Bonds stands as testimony to the fragile but vital process of reconciliation after atrocity. It shows how people once bound by violence find ways to live together again. Its relevance extends beyond Rwanda, offering perspective for today’s other conflicts. “Even after a genocide, there is life. Even after a genocide, there is hope.”

The book can be purchased here or here.