Apple’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Unusual and Very Public Filming Ahead of 2025 Release

Matt Growcoot
A Formula 1 car crashes on a racetrack, emitting smoke, with a camera crew filming nearby. Spectators watch from a building overlooking the track. A large screen shows a person in a racing suit. Text reads "Brad Pitt F1 movie crash scene at Las Vegas GP.
Unusually for a Hollywood production, parts of F1 was filmed in front of a live audience who shared behind-the-scenes clips.

Most movie and TV productions try and hide filming so as not to spoil any of the plot points ahead of release. But in the case of the upcoming F1 film starring Brad Pitt, it has proven almost impossible.

The real Formula 1 season wrapped up last weekend in Abu Dhabi but in a bizarre twist, two of the drivers — George Russell and Charles Leclerc — appeared on a fake podium at the end of the race where they stood on either side of Hollywood royalty Pitt who sprayed champagne as if he had just won the driver’s world championship.

We know this because Pitt himself has tweeted out videos of him performing his role as fictional driver Sonny Hayes as they are being filmed for the feature movie. A fan-filmed video from the Las Vegas Grand Prix shows Pitt collapsing on the starting grid; revealing a dramatic moment from the film.

But as the 2024 Formula 1 season came to a close so too did filming for F1 which is set to be released in North America on June 27. The film’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer told media that “about two-thirds of the movie is already cut” and Abu Dhabi was the final major filming event.

The movie is being filmed for IMAX theaters with Apple acquiring the rights for distribution and Warner Bros. Pictures distributing it in theaters.

The movie’s backers say they are relaxed about the number of clips that have gone viral online showing the film being shot.

“If you’re on the set of a movie, and you get a clip of it, you would have no idea what the hell is going on,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, tells The Athletic.

“It’s not like it’s shot in sequence, right? These little things… I saw this thing on YouTube of Brad fainting in Vegas or whatever, but you have no idea what the context of that is or before. I actually think all of it helps.”

Bruckheimer tells The Race that filming in front of a live audience who were there to see an F1 race was “never an issue.”

“We had security, we had everything we needed. And the fans have been phenomenal. They really have,” says Bruckheimer.

“They embraced us. They’re really gracious to Brad and to the movie itself, the stuff that they tweet about the film has been really good. They realize the impact that a movie can have on a sport.”

