Google Photos Will Help You Choose Outfits Based on Clothes You’ve Worn in Photos

Just over a week after Google added AI-powered “beautification” tools to Google Photos, the company is showing off yet another addition. This time it’s a wardrobe feature that will let people virtually try on different outfits in Google Photos on Android later this summer.

People’s photo libraries are often full of them wearing a wide variety of clothes and outfits. Google Photos will soon be able to automatically catalog all these different pieces of clothing, including tops, bottoms, jewelry, shoes, and more, creating a virtual wardrobe.

Users can then browse this digital closet to dial in a fresh outfit, which Google says will eliminate people’s “nothing to wear” mornings, evenings, vacations, and special occasions.

Soon enough, Google Photos will have tools to give users smoother skin, generate AI images from their real photos using Nano Banana, and even pick out their outfits. Google Photos sure has come a long way from a simple image gallery in the AI age.

Google says people will be able to mix and match items of cataloged clothing, share them with friends, and create mood boards. Importantly, users will also be able to virtually try on their clothes to get a sense of how an outfit will look before digging through their closet to find the real pieces.

“Wardrobe can recognize clothing and accessories in your Google Photos library to create individual snapshots, so you can virtually mix, match, and try on different looks with ease. It is a whole new way to get dressed!” says Google.

Given how clothing items are presented in Google’s preview videos, it appears that Google Photos is identifying clothing items in a user’s image library and then pulling product photos of those items from Google Images. For example, a person is extremely unlikely to have photos of folded jeans or shoes as seen from above in their personal photo collection. However, as Google has long demonstrated through features like Circle to Search, its AI can consistently identify items in photos and then pull up websites where those items are sold.

Google Photos wardrobe will launch first in Google Photos on Android “this summer” and then arrive on iOS later.

Image credits: Google