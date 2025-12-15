Google’s Virtual Try On Tool Lets You Visualize Yourself in Any Outfit From Just a Selfie

Google has updated its AI try-on feature, an app that allows people to virtually try on clothes by uploading a photo of themselves.

Previously, users had to upload a full-length photo to see themselves in a particular outfit or garment, but a new update rolled out last week allows them to do so with just a selfie.

By harnessing Google’s Nano Banana AI image model found on Google Gemini 2.5, the powerful AI can generate a digital full-length version of the user from just a headshot.

“Say goodbye to bad dressing room lighting and awkward outfit selfies. Today U.S. shoppers have a new way to use our virtual try on tool,” Google writes on The Keyword blog. “Now if you don’t have a full body photo of yourself you can use a selfie and Nano Banana, our Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, will generate a full body digital version of you for virtual try on.”

Google explains that users select their usual clothing size and “we’ll generate several studio-like images.” Users can choose one of those images to be their default try-on photo for subsequent clothing. Users still have the option to virtually try on clothes via full-length photos or select from a range of models with different body types.

The new feature was launched in the United States last week and is available now.

TechCrunch reports that the try-on feature for users was launched in July, but a similar feature allowing users to try clothes on the bodies of models has been around since 2023.

The clever technology that melds photographs and AI is a way of driving more commerce. Google has an app called Doppl which also visualizes how outfits will look on different people. TechCrunch notes it was recently updated with a discovery feed of clothes, and all the items can be purchased via direct links to merchants.

Google isn’t the only corporations with such apps: Walmart and Amazon both have similar features.

Image credits: Google