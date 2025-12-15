Google’s Virtual Try On Tool Lets You Visualize Yourself in Any Outfit From Just a Selfie

A smartphone displays a smiling woman wearing a gray cardigan and black pants, standing against a plain white background.
Just snap a selfie, and both men and women can now visualize themselves in an outfit.

Google has updated its AI try-on feature, an app that allows people to virtually try on clothes by uploading a photo of themselves.

Previously, users had to upload a full-length photo to see themselves in a particular outfit or garment, but a new update rolled out last week allows them to do so with just a selfie.

By harnessing Google’s Nano Banana AI image model found on Google Gemini 2.5, the powerful AI can generate a digital full-length version of the user from just a headshot.

“Say goodbye to bad dressing room lighting and awkward outfit selfies. Today U.S. shoppers have a new way to use our virtual try on tool,” Google writes on The Keyword blog. “Now if you don’t have a full body photo of yourself you can use a selfie and Nano Banana, our Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, will generate a full body digital version of you for virtual try on.”

A smartphone screen shows Google Shopping with a virtual try-on feature. A woman is shown wearing a blue pleated skirt next to an image of the skirt, with options for "Womenswear" and "Menswear" at the bottom.

Google explains that users select their usual clothing size and “we’ll generate several studio-like images.” Users can choose one of those images to be their default try-on photo for subsequent clothing. Users still have the option to virtually try on clothes via full-length photos or select from a range of models with different body types.

The new feature was launched in the United States last week and is available now.

TechCrunch reports that the try-on feature for users was launched in July, but a similar feature allowing users to try clothes on the bodies of models has been around since 2023.

The clever technology that melds photographs and AI is a way of driving more commerce. Google has an app called Doppl which also visualizes how outfits will look on different people. TechCrunch notes it was recently updated with a discovery feed of clothes, and all the items can be purchased via direct links to merchants.

Google isn’t the only corporations with such apps: Walmart and Amazon both have similar features.

Image credits: Google

