Dorothea Lange’s Unseen Photos of Doomed Town That’s Now Underwater Digitized by UC

Matt Growcoot
A woman in a light dress stands with her back to the camera, facing a massive fallen tree trunk in an open, grassy field under a clear sky. Mountains are visible in the distant background.
Dorothea Lange photographs a felled tree in the Berryessa Valley. | Photo by Pirkle Jones

An incredible photo archive showing the sad decline of a long-forgotten town shot by Dorothea Lange and Pirkle Jones has been digitized and uploaded by the University of California (UC).

The sorry tale of Monticello, a former town which now lies beneath Lake Berryessa, was keenly documented by Lange and Jones, who sold the story to Life magazine — before the publication pulled the piece.

Although the story was picked up by Aperture magazine, many of the photos have been unseen until now. Lange is famous for her depiction of Dust Bowl America during the Great Depression; her famous photo, Migrant Mother, is an icon of the 20th century.

A road sign with an arrow pointing left reads "Monticello ..... 1" beside a rural road, with grass, bare trees, and hills in the background.
Monticello town sign. | Photo by Dorothea Lange
A young girl leans on a wooden fence, resting her chin on her hand and looking thoughtfully into the distance. Trees, clouds, and mountains are visible in the background under a clear sky.
Charles Ryan’s younger daughter at the Ryan ranch, Berryessa Valley. | Photo by Pirkle Jones

The photos of Monticello were taken from 1956 to 1957. California had boomed in the preceding two decades; the population more than doubled. All those extra mouths needed water, so the state’s idea was to create Lake Berryessa by capturing water rolling down the Coastal Range.

“Struck by the environmental and societal cost of the project, photographers Dorothea Lange and Pirkle Jones turned their lenses to document and demonstrate to the public what progress looked like,” UC Santa Cruz’s Scott Hernandez-Jason writes.

A man rides a motorcycle on a street while four men and a shirtless boy stand nearby watching. Behind them are white wooden buildings labeled "Napa County Districts." The scene appears to be from the mid-20th century.
Town and store, teenagers on motorcycle. | Photo by Pirkle Jones
A large, sprawling tree dominates an open field, with four people standing beneath its wide branches. The landscape in the background consists of rolling hills and clear skies. The image is in black and white.
The cutting of a massive oak tree. | Photo by Pirkle Jones
A bulldozer moves across a dusty, barren landscape, clearing earth. Tracks and ridges are visible in the foreground, with hills and a hazy sky in the background.
Destruction of the valley. | Photo by Dorothea Lange

The resulting project, Death of a Valley, was picked up by Aperture and exhibited at the San Francisco Museum of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago. But now anyone can view them by heading to the UC Santa Cruz Library’s website.

“The photos themselves are extraordinarily evocative because they clearly convey this was a community and a strong one at that,” says Head of Special Collections Teresa Mora. “It’s such a California story: the idea of water rights, land management, this very mid-20th century concept of harnessing nature and doing better than nature with major infrastructure projects like dams—but at the cost of community.”

Two men walk away from a burning house engulfed in flames, with smoke rising into the sky. A wooden building stands nearby as the fire rages. The foreground is barren, and the mood is somber and tense.
Demolition of town and store. | Photo by Pirkle Jones
Black and white photo of the Hoover Dam under construction at night, illuminated by lights, with scaffolding and cranes in front of the partially finished concrete structure set among rocky hills.
Close-up of Monticello Dam under construction. | Photo by Pirkle Jones

UC Santa Cruz reports that the photo project begins by showing the town how it looked before, with manicured gardens and small shops. But as time wore on, Lange and Jones captured oak trees being felled and buildings being burned down. Finally, the photographers captured the 270-foot-tall Monticello Dam that created Lake Berryessa.

There are also notes, blueprints, and letters from the project that are available for researchers and library visitors.

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