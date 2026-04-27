This Video Game Turns Mushroom Hunting Into a Sci-Fi Photo Expedition

Kate Garibaldi

Three morel mushrooms stand in the foreground of a forest scene with a large planet visible in the background. Bold text reads “MORELS OUT OF THIS WORLD.”.

Abrams Studios has announced that its upcoming title, Morels: Out of This World, will release on May 28, 2026, for Windows PC via Steam. The game builds on the studio’s earlier nature-focused concepts but shifts the setting beyond Earth, placing players as explorers and photographers on a series of alien planets with unfamiliar ecosystems.

While exploration games are a well-established category, Morels: Out of This World takes a notably restrained approach. Rather than centering on combat or survival mechanics, the experience is structured around observation, collection, and documentation.

A misty forest scene features large, glowing purple mushrooms, colorful foliage, and sparkling lights. Video game interface elements are visible in the top right and bottom right corners of the screen.

Exploration Without Combat

The game places players in handcrafted environments that range from bioluminescent jungles to desert-like alien terrain. Each location is designed to function as a self-contained ecosystem, with its own visual identity and wildlife behavior.

There is no combat system, and progression is not tied to conflict. Instead, players move through each environment at their own pace, focusing on exploration and interaction. The design leans toward a slower, more deliberate style of play that prioritizes discovery over urgency.

Collecting and Photographing Alien Life

Gameplay centers on two primary activities: gathering rare mushrooms and photographing creatures. Players take on the role of a mushroom hunter while also documenting wildlife across each planet.

The photography system plays a central role, allowing players to capture images of both alien species and prehistoric animals. These images are stored in an in-game photo book that serves as a record of progress and exploration rather than a traditional scoring system.

This dual structure reinforces the game’s emphasis on observation. Rather than simply encountering content, players are encouraged to engage with it more directly.

A digital game screenshot shows a morel mushroom growing on a rocky, earthy ground with sparse grass and plants. Tree roots are visible in the background, and a game interface is displayed in the top right corner.

A digital interface displays several blurred, small square photos. The center photo, highlighted in blue, shows a single glowing mushroom in the dark. Navigation and delete icons appear below the image.

Game menu screen from "Morels: The Hunt" showing a list of photographed animals, icons of different mushroom types, and player stats like total morels found, day, points, time, and weekly task progress.

Changing Conditions and Ongoing Tasks

Environmental variation is built into the game through seasonal changes and dynamic elements such as weather and animal activity. Mushroom locations and creature behavior can shift over time, creating differences between play sessions.

Weekly objectives add light structure, with tasks that may involve collecting specific items or photographing certain species. These systems provide direction without significantly altering the overall pacing.

Progression is tied to a Hunter’s Manual, which expands as players gain experience. New entries offer guidance and unlock additional content, framing advancement as a process of learning rather than completion.

A dark forest scene from a video game. The screen shows an open inventory menu with various items, including a headset, batteries, and a map. A circular minimap is visible in the bottom right corner.

A video game screenshot shows a Dilophosaurus with a large frilled neck highlighted in green outline, standing among dense jungle plants and ferns. Game interface elements are visible in the top right corner.

A strange, alien plant with a mouth-like opening and spider-like legs stands on a forest floor between two large trees, viewed through a camera interface overlay.

Multiple Worlds and Play Styles

At launch, Morels: Out of This World will include four alien maps, each with distinct terrain and environmental conditions. The variety is intended to support different exploration styles while maintaining a consistent core loop.

An additional Exploration Mode allows players to take control of alien creatures, offering an alternative way to navigate the environments. This mode shifts the perspective from observer to participant while remaining aligned with the game’s non-combat approach.

Morels: Out of This World arrives at a time when many exploration-focused games continue to blend in elements of survival, crafting, or combat. By contrast, this title leans more toward passive systems, such as documentation and collection.

In a crowded genre, the game’s emphasis on slower pacing and photography-based interaction may appeal to players looking for a more observational experience rather than a goal-driven one.

A large tree trunk with several mushrooms growing on it, set in a rocky, mossy landscape under a bright sky. On-screen text at the bottom says "Mushroom," and a game interface is visible in the top right corner.

A futuristic outdoor shop with glass walls, neon-lit "Outdoor Shop" sign, plants, shelves, and outdoor equipment on display. A digital interface with stats appears in the top right corner.

Pricing and Availability

Morels: Out of This World is scheduled to release on May 28, 2026, for Windows PC via Steam. The game will be priced at $10, with a 15% launch discount available during its first week. Players can wishlist Morels: Out of This World now to receive updates ahead of release.

Image credits: Abrams Studios

,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Morels The Hunt 2 ‘Morels 2’ Combines Mushroom Hunting and Wildlife Photography into One Game
A group of cute, colorful animated animal characters smile and look up toward the viewer under a sunny, leafy sky, with the word "ANIMO" above them. You Catch, Battle, and Photograph Creatures In This New Video Game
‘Photography Simulator’ is a Wildlife Photography Video Game for PC
Illustration of Reddit’s alien mascot, Snoo, holding and pointing a camera toward the viewer, set against an orange background. These are the Top Photo Communities on Reddit
Discussion