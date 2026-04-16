Teenagers in the US Say Social Media Isn’t Particularly Harming Them

A recent survey of 1,458 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 found that most of them do not see social media platforms affecting their mental health.

The Pew Research Center asked young people about the effects of Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. Only a small share — around one in 10 — believes these platforms have had a negative impact on their well-being. In contrast, concerns are more pronounced when it comes to sleep and productivity: 37 percent of TikTok users say the app disturbs their sleep, while 29 percent say it affects their productivity.

But despite growing concerns around social media and young people, the dominant response across all three platforms is neutrality. Most teens say their use of these apps has “neither helped nor hurt” their mental health, sleep, or productivity. This pattern extends to other areas as well. For instance, many teens say social media does not meaningfully influence how they feel about themselves, and when it does, the shift is more often positive than negative.

Social connections appear to be one area where benefits are more noticeable. Snapchat, in particular, is frequently associated with stronger friendships, with 44 percent of its users saying it helps them in this regard — more than those who say the same about Instagram or TikTok. Overall, relatively few teens think these platforms damage their friendships.

Despite generally neutral or mildly positive perceptions, negative experiences are not absent. A large majority of teens believe harassment and bullying are issues for people their age on these platforms. Still, fewer report being directly targeted. Snapchat users are somewhat more likely to report personal experiences, with about three in 10 saying they have encountered at least one form of harassment, such as name-calling, rumor-spreading, or threats. Comparable figures for Instagram and TikTok are closer to one in five.

Parents tend to view these platforms more critically than their children do. Around four in 10 believe social media harms their teen’s sleep or productivity, and roughly a quarter think it negatively affects mental health. Concerns about time spent are also more common among parents, especially regarding TikTok. 44 percent of parents whose teens use TikTok say their child spends “too much” time on it, according to Engadget.

Overall, teens’ experiences on these platforms skew positive. Around seven in 10 describe their time on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat as mostly positive, while only a small fraction, about three percent, characterize it as mostly negative. The remainder sees a balance of good and bad.

The findings arrive amid growing pressure from policymakers and critics who argue for tighter restrictions on youth access to social media. Massachusetts lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that would ban children under 14 from using social media. Governments in several countries have explored or introduced age-based restrictions, including a law passed in Australia last year banning social media use for children under 16. The U.K. looks like it will follow Australia’s ban.

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