Massachusetts May Ban Social Media for Under 14s in ‘Most-Restrictive’ Bill in the US

Massachusetts lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that would ban children under 14 from using social media, in what could become one of the most stringent measures of its kind in the U.S.

The Massachusetts House of Representatives is expected to consider legislation that would prohibit social media use for minors under 14 across the state, while also requiring school districts to limit student cellphone use during the school day. The proposal is intended to address concerns about the effects of social media and screen time on young people’s mental health and academic performance.

The bill is scheduled to be voted on by the House on Wednesday, and the law would take effect on October 1, 2026.

House Speaker Ron Mariano and Ways and Means Committee Chair Aaron Michlewitz say the youth social media ban “would be among the most restrictive in the entire country,” according to a report by CBS News.

“This week, the House will vote on legislation that takes significant steps to protect children in Massachusetts, and to ensure that our students are able to focus and succeed in the classroom,” the Democratic lawmakers say in a statement. “The simple reality is that Massachusetts must do more to ensure that our laws keep pace with modern challenges — especially when it comes to protecting our children, and to setting students up for success in the classroom and beyond.”

If approved, the bill would require social media companies to implement age verification systems and provide parents with access to their child’s account data.

Under the proposal, platforms would be required to block users under the age of 14 from creating or maintaining accounts. Teenagers aged 14 and 15 would need verifiable parental consent to use social media services, while those aged 16 and older would be allowed to use the platforms without restrictions.

The legislation also includes provisions aimed at reducing distractions in schools. It would require school districts to adopt policies prohibiting the use of personal electronic devices by students during the school day and at school-sponsored activities held during that time.

The proposal reflects broader efforts by lawmakers to respond to concerns about the impact of social media and excessive screen time on children’s development. Governments in several countries have explored or introduced age-based restrictions, including a law passed in Australia last year banning social media use for children under 16.

The U.K. looks like it will follow Australia’s ban. In January, the House of Lords backed an amendment to the government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill supporting a ban on social media use for under-16s. France’s National Assembly has also approved legislation to ban social media use for children under 15. Meanwhile, in February, Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez said that he plans to introduce a similar under-16 ban, while Denmark has said it will also move to ban social media use for children under 15. Other countries, including Norway, Indonesia, India, and Malaysia, are also considering similar measures.

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